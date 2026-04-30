Repolling request made for 77 booths in West Bengal, EC to take call after probe

The Election Commission is examining demands for repolling in 77 booths across four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district following the second phase of the West Bengal elections held on April 29, officials said on Thursday. Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 at a polling station, in Howrah. (X/@ECISVEEP)

According to an official, the poll panel has received a total of 32 complaints from Falta, 29 from Diamond Harbour, 13 from Magrahat and three from Budge Budge.

Requests for repolling are typically raised by political parties, candidates, polling agents or observers, citing alleged irregularities such as EVM malfunction, booth capturing, voter intimidation or breaches in voting secrecy.

“The complaints, which surfaced soon after polling concluded on Wednesday, include allegations of EVM tampering, use of substances on machines, and attempts to obstruct surveillance cameras. In view of the volume and nature of complaints, the Commission is taking no chances,” a senior official told PTI.

Acting on these reports, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed Special Observer Subrata Gupta to conduct on-ground inspections before any decision is taken.

Gupta is currently visiting the affected booths and holding discussions with other observers. “He has been asked to physically verify the situation at each of these locations and submit a detailed report,” an official source said, noting that the move departs from the usual next-day scrutiny process.

The Election Commission will take a final call on repolling after Gupta submits his findings. If deemed necessary, repolling in the affected booths could be conducted as early as Friday, officials added.

A serious allegation has also emerged from Magrahat Paschim in the Diamond Harbour area, where it was claimed that spy cameras were placed in voters’ shirt pockets to monitor their voting choices.

“The instructions are clear. Assess everything at the ground level before taking a call,” another official said.