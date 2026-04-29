EVM ‘glitches’, TMC ‘goons’ and a dare for PM Modi: A look at West Bengal's phase-2 voting

As Phase 2 polling in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 got underway, several incidents unfolded alongside the voting process. Reports of alleged hooliganism and violence surfaced, even as the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party traded accusations, each blaming the other for spreading unrest and attempting to influence the elections. EVM malfunction, clash between TMC and BJP workers and accusations of 'stealing' elections dominated second round of polling in Bengal. (PTI)

West Bengal assembly elections Phase-2 | 10 points 1. Mamata, Suvendu converge at same booth at same time The second phase of polling in Bengal began on a dramatic note, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari converging at the same booth in Chakraberia, Bhabanipur.

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Mamata is contesting a prestige battle here, which is also a rematch of Nandigram 2021, where the BJP leader had defeated her. After Adhikari’s win in Nandigram, the BJP decided to field him again against Mamata—this time in Bhabanipur.

Banerjee was already seated outside the booth after receiving complaints of alleged intimidation of local TMC leaders when Adhikari arrived amid heavy deployment of central forces.

2. War of words between Mamata and Adhikari Stepping out of his car at the booth, Adhikari declared, "I will not allow any hooliganism", while Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to "rig" the election using central forces, police observers and election officials. Some voters said, reported PTI, that Mamata brought goons in her car to threaten them.

Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee is scared, nothing else. Her police has been replaced by CAPF that is why she is scared. The Election Commission has deployed the CAPF here so if she has any kind of problem, she should approach the Election Commission. I will step up wherever needed. This time no one will be spared. People should be allowed to vote... She will lose Bhabanipur with a margin of atleast 30000 votes."