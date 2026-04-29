'They want to rig elections': Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of ‘hooliganism', ‘terrorism’ in West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to "forcefully rig the election", as voting is underway for phase two of the state assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP, alleges targeting of TMC workers. (PTI) She accused the BJP of violence against her party workers, calling it “hooliganism" and said that the party is destroying the “festival of democracy” by doing such atrocities. Follow West Bengal election 2026 live updates



Speaking to reporters, Banerjee showed a photo/video of a party worker, who she claims was beaten up by the BJP, saying, “Look how our worker was beaten up at night. Just look at this atrocity. What kind of hooliganism is going on? Voting does not happen like this. Voting happens peacefully.” Also Read: 'Hai dum?’: TMC MP's big challenge to PM Modi if Mamata wins in West Bengal “It is a festival of democracy. But they have completely ruined it. The intention is very clear that the BJP wants to forcefully rig the election. Our workers and people are ready to die, but they will not leave the place,” she added.

She also accused the BJP of “bringing observers from outside” to the state, who she said are doing “terrorism.” Her comments come after Banerjee visited several polling booths in her Bhabanipur assembly constituency and alleged that central forces and election observers were acting at the behest of the BJP. “So many observers have come from outside. Whatever the BJP says, they are doing. Votes will be cast by voters, not by the police or security forces,” she said. She also alleged that all TMC party flags had been removed beforehand and claimed that outsiders were interfering with the polling process. Also Read: Why will central forces remain in West Bengal even after assembly elections?



“Just look around, all our posters have been removed. Is this how polls take place? Some new people have recently been brought in, and they are doing whatever they want. They are doing terrorism,” she added.