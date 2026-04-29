‘Hai dum?’: TMC MP's big challenge to PM Modi if Mamata wins in West Bengal

“Narendra, you had announced that you are the candidate for all 294 seats in Bengal. Drop the big talk. Accept this challenge. On 4 May, when Mamata Banerjee and TMC win Bengal, resign from the Prime Minister's post,” Derek said in a video shared by him.

As West Bengal votes in the second phase of polling on Wednesday, April 29, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien posed a big challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to “resign” if Mamata Banerjee and the TMC wins in the state.

The state is voting in 142 seats on Wednesday, April 29, most of which are Trinamool strongholds and affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Around 32.1 million electors will cast their vote today across the 142 assembly constituencies across seven districts to decide the fate of 1,448 candidates.

Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in opposition in the state, campaigned extensively in West Bengal ahead of the polls, with PM Modi holding 19 rallies since March 15 in a major push for the party.

Track live updates of West Bengal elections here

‘They are picking up all our boys’ Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is fighting for another term in the ongoing elections, levelled serious allegations against the central forces deployed in West Bengal for elections.

“They are not allowing the councillor of ward number 70 to step out. They are picking up all our boys," Banerjee said.

She claimed that “several observers have come from outside and are acting as per the BJP’s directions.”

“People are supposed to cast their votes, can voting take place like this?” she asked. She also alleged that her party worker was beaten up and alleged that “BJP wants to forcefully rig the election”.

Mamata said she wants the voting to be peaceful but some observers and police officers have been "brought in from different places" who “do not understand Bengal”.

She said that her youth block president was arrested in the morning and that is why she went to Chetla. "I did not go to the police station; my party worker went there. Last night, around 2 am, a team of CRPF "Gunda", sorry, not "Gunda". CRPF force went to my Ward 70 councillor's house without the local police and attacked his house. His wife was alone with their children. When he said he wasn't home, the CRPF assaulted them (kicked them), snatched their phone, and warned that he should not do any party work. I can show you the proof," the chief minister claimed.

She also flashed an alleged clip of the same in front of the media.