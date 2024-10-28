Richest candidates in Maharashtra polls: Rahul Narwekar, Fadnavis | List

With the deadline to file nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly election just a day away, keen scrutiny of the affidavits filed by the candidates till October 25, Bharatiya Janata Party's Malabar Hill nominee Mangal Prabhat Lodha has emerged as the richest candidate. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Narwekar with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

According to his poll affidavit, Lodha has a total property worth ₹447 crore, against ₹441.65 crore in 2019, an increase of only 1.21 per cent. His immovable property is of the order of ₹218 crore and movable assets of ₹228 crore.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and party nominee from Colaba seat Rahul Narwekar has emerged as the third richest with a total property of ₹129.80 crore.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is contesting from Nagpur South West for the sixth term, is the seventh richest candidate.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, here's a list of the richest candidates across parties:

Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP): ₹ 447 crore (Malabar Hill seat)

447 crore (Malabar Hill seat) Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena): ₹ 333.32 crore (Ovala Majiwada seat)

333.32 crore (Ovala Majiwada seat) Rahul Narwekar (BJP): ₹ 129.80 crore (Colaba seat)

129.80 crore (Colaba seat) Subhash Bhoir (Shiv Sena-UBT): ₹ 95.51 crore (Kalyan Rural seat)

95.51 crore (Kalyan Rural seat) Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP): ₹ 83.14 crore (Mumbra-Kalwa seat)

83.14 crore (Mumbra-Kalwa seat) Najeeb Mulla (NCP): ₹ 76.87 crore (Mumbra-Kalwa seat)

76.87 crore (Mumbra-Kalwa seat) Devendra Fadnavis: ₹ 13.27 crore (Nagpur South West)

13.27 crore (Nagpur South West) Ashish Shelar (BJP Maha Chief): ₹ 40.47 crore (Bandra West)

40.47 crore (Bandra West) Sulabha Gaikwad (BJP): ₹ 2.21 crore (Kalyan East)

2.21 crore (Kalyan East) Raju Patil (MNS): ₹ 24.79 crore (Kalyan Rural)

24.79 crore (Kalyan Rural) Aaditya Thackeray ( Shiv Sena-UBT): ₹ 23.43 crore (Worli)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With IANS inputs)