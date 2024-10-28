Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Richest candidates in Maharashtra polls: Rahul Narwekar, Fadnavis | List

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and party nominee from Colaba seat Rahul Narwekar has emerged as the third richest candidate.

With the deadline to file nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly election just a day away, keen scrutiny of the affidavits filed by the candidates till October 25, Bharatiya Janata Party's Malabar Hill nominee Mangal Prabhat Lodha has emerged as the richest candidate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Narwekar with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Narwekar with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

According to his poll affidavit, Lodha has a total property worth 447 crore, against 441.65 crore in 2019, an increase of only 1.21 per cent. His immovable property is of the order of 218 crore and movable assets of 228 crore.

READ | Stage set for Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora battle in Mumbai's Worli

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and party nominee from Colaba seat Rahul Narwekar has emerged as the third richest with a total property of 129.80 crore.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is contesting from Nagpur South West for the sixth term, is the seventh richest candidate.

READ | 300 cheque… Only BJP can do this’: Yogi govt trolled for Sanskrit scholarship scheme

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, here's a list of the richest candidates across parties:

  • Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP): 447 crore (Malabar Hill seat)
  • Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena): 333.32 crore (Ovala Majiwada seat)
  • Rahul Narwekar (BJP): 129.80 crore (Colaba seat)
  • Subhash Bhoir (Shiv Sena-UBT): 95.51 crore (Kalyan Rural seat)
  • Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP): 83.14 crore (Mumbra-Kalwa seat)
  • Najeeb Mulla (NCP): 76.87 crore (Mumbra-Kalwa seat)
  • Devendra Fadnavis: 13.27 crore (Nagpur South West)
  • Ashish Shelar (BJP Maha Chief): 40.47 crore (Bandra West)
  • Sulabha Gaikwad (BJP): 2.21 crore (Kalyan East)
  • Raju Patil (MNS): 24.79 crore (Kalyan Rural)
  • Aaditya Thackeray ( Shiv Sena-UBT): 23.43 crore (Worli)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

READ | Noida's AQI doubles in a day, officials blame Pakistan for pollution

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With IANS inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //