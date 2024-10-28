Noida's AQI doubles in a day, officials blame Pakistan for pollution

Ahead of Diwali festivities, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad on Sunday touched the 304 mark from 169 just a day earlier, falling into the ‘very poor’ category, which is detrimental to health. It was the first time this season that all three NCR cities experienced ‘very poor’ air quality. (HT Photo)

The rising air pollution level even before Diwali raised alarm among the residents in the region. It was the first time this season that all three NCR cities experienced ‘very poor’ air quality on the same day, TOI reported.

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Noida officials blamed Pakistan for depleted AQI

DK Gupta, a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Greater Noida blamed Pakistan for the rising levels of air pollution.

"This is the first time this year that all three cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad saw ‘very poor' air quality on the same day. And our neighbouring country – Pakistan – needs to be blamed for this. Increasing instances of stubble burning have been sending toxic smoke across the border," Gupta was quoted as saying TOI.

The officials have blamed the instances of stubble burning in the nearby region adding that the unfavourable wind conditions that typically prevent the transfer of smoke from farm fires only compound the situation.

As per a TOI report, the local wind speed also fell to zero causing a hazy atmosphere, with visibility dropping to 1,000 metres at Palam and 1,500 metres at Safdarjung. Moreover, some air quality monitoring stations reported AQI levels falling into the severe category.

Delhi AQI improves but still 'very poor'

Delhi's overall air quality on Monday morning was better than the previous day, but still in the 'very poor' category, which is hazardous for health.

The national capital recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 264 at 6 am, almost 90 points down from yesterday's AQI. However, the Delhi AQI still falls in the "very poor" category, the IQair website showed.

Meanwhile, in Delhi's Pitampura, the air quality index figure stood at 167 at 6 am, according to the data fetched by the IQair website.

Delhi-NCR AQI deteriorates: AAP vs BJP continues

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) traded barbs over pollution levels in Delhi on Sunday as the national capital's air quality once again slipped into the 'very poor' category.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta hit out at the AAP government, alleging that it had "utterly failed" to control the city's rising pollution.

The people of Delhi are forced to breathe suffocating air while AAP is preoccupied with "hollow promises and low-level politics", Gupta charged.