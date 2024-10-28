Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

300 cheque… Only BJP can do this’: Yogi govt trolled for Sanskrit scholarship scheme

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also announced his government's plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools in UP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got trolled for distributing cheques worth 300 to 900 at the launch of the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme. The social media users slammed the UP government for using students for the sake of publicity.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath handed over cheques worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 to Sanskrit students. (X)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath handed over cheques worth 300 to Sanskrit students. (X)

READ | How new Tata-Airbus factory in Gujarat will boost India's defence capabilities

The videos of the event, which took place at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Sunday, went viral on social media. The scholarship was given to the students of Sanskrit schools, colleges and universities in the state, PTI reported.

Addressing the people at the launch, Adityanath welcomed all the professors, students and principals. "I want to thank everyone for launching the scholarship scheme right before the ceremonies of Diwali. This launch is very important for the language and the culture of the country."

Plans to launch Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools in UP

During the event, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also announced his government's plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools across Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Visiting Sabarimala temple? You can carry ‘flammable’ coconut on flight. Here's how

On the essence of Sanskrit, Adityanath said, "When one establishes a connection with God in devotion, they can comprehend the energy of Sanskrit"

"I have always been shocked to know how Sanskrit has been an unknown language among people but some students have continued the tradition of following it. However, in 2017, the language got the respect it deserved and now we have all noticed the rise in the number of students learning the language," the chief minister added.

Over 1.5 lakh students learning Sanskrit in UP: Yogi

The CM added that Uttar Pradesh today has 1.5 lakh students who are learning the Sanskrit language and have kept their lives devoted to the culture.

He also said that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country had become more devoted to Sanskrit and the culture of the country.

READ | Haryana cop's refusal to pay 50 Rajasthan roadways bus ticket sparks inter-state row with tit for tat challans

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has become more devoted to Sanskrit and the culture of the country. Sanskrit isn't just a language, we want it to reach a higher level of communication around the world," he added.

Earlier today, the CM offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //