300 cheque… Only BJP can do this’: Yogi govt trolled for Sanskrit scholarship scheme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got trolled for distributing cheques worth ₹300 to ₹900 at the launch of the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme. The social media users slammed the UP government for using students for the sake of publicity. UP CM Yogi Adityanath handed over cheques worth ₹ 300 to Sanskrit students. (X)

The videos of the event, which took place at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Sunday, went viral on social media. The scholarship was given to the students of Sanskrit schools, colleges and universities in the state, PTI reported.

Addressing the people at the launch, Adityanath welcomed all the professors, students and principals. "I want to thank everyone for launching the scholarship scheme right before the ceremonies of Diwali. This launch is very important for the language and the culture of the country."

Plans to launch Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools in UP

During the event, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also announced his government's plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools across Uttar Pradesh.

On the essence of Sanskrit, Adityanath said, "When one establishes a connection with God in devotion, they can comprehend the energy of Sanskrit"

"I have always been shocked to know how Sanskrit has been an unknown language among people but some students have continued the tradition of following it. However, in 2017, the language got the respect it deserved and now we have all noticed the rise in the number of students learning the language," the chief minister added.

Over 1.5 lakh students learning Sanskrit in UP: Yogi

The CM added that Uttar Pradesh today has 1.5 lakh students who are learning the Sanskrit language and have kept their lives devoted to the culture.

He also said that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country had become more devoted to Sanskrit and the culture of the country.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has become more devoted to Sanskrit and the culture of the country. Sanskrit isn't just a language, we want it to reach a higher level of communication around the world," he added.

Earlier today, the CM offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

(With PTI inputs)