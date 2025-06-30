‘Ripped clothes, stole from friend’: Five cases against Monojit Mishra before Kolkata gang-rape | Full list

Monojit Mishra, a 31-year-old practising criminal lawyer at the Alipore Court, has been arrested by Kolkata Police as the prime accused in the alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old first-year student at South Calcutta Law College on June 25. However, this is not his first run-in with the law. 'History-sheeter' Monojit Mishra faces charges of molestation, theft, vandalism before Kolkata student gangrape case(X, PTI)

Mishra was arrested along with two others — Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20) — who have also been named as co-accused in the case.

All three are associated with the law college, where the alleged assault took place. Subsequently, the police also arrested the college’s 55-year-old security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, for “failing in his duties” during the incident.

Media reports, citing police records, indicate that Mishra is a “history-sheeter” with multiple serious charges against him, including assault, molestation, theft, and vandalism.

Mishra was once a student leader associated with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), but was removed from the post in 2021 due to complaints of unruly behaviour. The TMC has distanced itself from Mishra.

1. Accused of vandalising principal’s office in 2017

Monojit Mishra was accused of vandalising the principal’s office at South Calcutta Law College in 2017, according to a report in The Times of India. No police case was registered at the time, but the incident contributed to his removal from the student leadership in 2021 after continued complaints of misconduct.

Mishra had a long association with the college. He first joined in 2007, dropped out, and re-enrolled in 2017, finally graduating in 2022. During this time, he rose to a prominent role in the student wing of the TMC, reported ToI.

2. Chargesheeted for tearing woman’s clothes in 2019

In July 2019, Mishra allegedly assaulted a woman inside the college campus and tore her clothes. Police later filed a chargesheet in the case.

According to The Telegraph, this was one of several incidents that highlighted his violent behaviour on campus. Despite the charges, he continued to be seen around the college for years.

3. Accused of theft from friend’s house after New Year’s Eve party in 2019

In a separate incident from late December 2019, Mishra was accused of stealing a gold chain, music system, perfume, and a pair of spectacles from a friend’s home in Haridevpur.

As per The Telegraph, the case was registered in the first week of January 2020, and police later filed a chargesheet against him.

4. Molestation case in Kasba in 2022

In March 2022, Mishra was again accused—this time of molesting a woman in Kasba.

Sources told The Telegraph that a case was registered, and the police filed a chargesheet in the matter.

5. Assault on college guard and vandalism in 2024

In May 2024, the law college administration lodged a formal complaint against Mishra for allegedly assaulting the college security guard, Sanjib Kumar Sil, and vandalising property on campus.

According to The Telegraph, this was among several complaints filed by college authorities over the years.

o accused him of threatening those who participated in the “Reclaim the Night” protest following the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student last year.

Kolkata police constitutes special probe team

According to police, cases against Mishra have been registered at Kalighat, Kasba, Alipore, Haridevpur, and Tollygunge police stations. “Monojit Mishra is a history-sheeter with several cases and chargesheets against him in the Kolkata Police jurisdiction,” a senior officer told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the gangrape case. The SIT will be led by an officer of assistant commissioner rank. “An SIT has been formed to probe into the alleged crime. It will start its investigation immediately," a senior official said.