IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Rise in jellyfish numbers, coral bleaching among impacts on India’s coastline
Representational Image. (Shutterstock)
Representational Image. (Shutterstock)
india news

Rise in jellyfish numbers, coral bleaching among impacts on India’s coastline

During 2021-2026, MoES will continue its study of marine living resources including physical processes, bio-geochemistry and biological response to varying ecosystem processes in Arabian Sea
READ FULL STORY
By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:53 AM IST

The Union ministry of earth sciences (MoES) has informed the Lok Sabha that there is a substantial increase in the population of jellyfish due to increasing sea temperature in the Arabian Sea. The proliferation of jellyfish has also resulted in the overfeeding of sardine larvae, leading to a considerable reduction in sardine fishery.

The MoES, on information from Centre for Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), also said on Friday that frequent coral bleaching events occurred at Gulf of Mannar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands which are mostly coinciding with El Nino events indicative of increase in sea surface temperature. El Niño and the Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a periodic fluctuation in sea surface temperature and the air pressure of the overlying atmosphere across the equatorial Pacific Ocean according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

ENSO has a major influence on weather and climate patterns such as heavy rains, floods and drought. El Niño has a warming influence on global temperatures, while La Niña has the opposite effect.

Also Read | Climate change may have influenced emergence of coronavirus, says study

During 2021-2026, MoES will continue its study of marine living resources including physical processes, bio-geochemistry and biological response to varying ecosystem processes in Arabian Sea and bio-inventorisation of various marine species, the reply added.

The fishing community has also been impacted by these changes in the past five years. “Fishermen along Arabian Sea have been impacted by a massive increase in jellyfish numbers. In fact, they have created a business opportunity out of it. In some ports like Okha and Jakhau in Kutch, fishermen have started processing jellyfish and exporting to China where its eaten. They sell it to exporters for Rs5 per kg. Fishermen have also been noticing a big fall in the catch of pomfret and some prawn varieties. Their reduction is very worrying and we are not sure what is the reason,” said Bharat Patel, general secretary of Machchimar Adhikar Sangharsh Sangathan, which represents the fishing community in Gujarat.

According to a paper led by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services published in Springer’s Ecological Processes journal, oceanic warming often result in higher jellyfish densities. Rising temperatures in global seas may trigger the success of some jellyfish species and change species distributions. It also states that jellyfish swarms and beach strandings have increased which has led to adverse impacts on aquatic ecology and human enterprises like clogging of fishing nets and disruption of tourism.

Also Read | Government may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas

In reply to another question on climate change impacts in India raised in Lok Sabha, MoES has said, “Extreme climatic events or disaster weather events have increased significantly across India during the 21st century. An increase in various extreme weather and climate events such as heavy rainfall, floods, droughts, cyclones, heat waves and cold waves have been observed in the country in line with the increase in the extreme events observed over various parts of the globe.”

Based on the available climate records with MoES, surface air temperature over India has risen by about 0.7 degree C during 1901–2018 period which is also accompanied by an increase in moisture content. The sea surface temperatures in the tropical Indian Ocean have also increased by about 1 degree C during 1951–2015.

Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi are among states reporting increased number of heat waves and Haryana, J&K and Uttar Pradesh have reported increase in number of cold waves during the recent years, according to MoES.

Future projections based on modelling of various climate change scenarios indicate significant changes in the mean and extremes of several key climatic parameters over the Indian subcontinent and the adjoining areas like land temperature, monsoon, Indian Ocean temperature and sea level, tropical cyclones and the Himalayan cryosphere.

Among other measures, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in collaboration with local health departments has started heat wave warnings. National Disaster Management Authority and IMD are working with 23 states prone to high temperatures and heat waves to develop heat action plans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath, causing a flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath, causing a flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
india news

U'khand glacier burst: Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Specialised teams of Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have reached the spot for surveillance, special reconnaissance.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replying to motion of thanks on President's address in the Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replying to motion of thanks on President's address in the Rajya Sabha.
india news

'Had all of us listened to Prez speech..': PM Modi's swipe at Opposition

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:48 AM IST
"World now looks up to India as we conduct the largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers resume operations at Tapovan on Monday morning. (HT Photo)
Rescue workers resume operations at Tapovan on Monday morning. (HT Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Toll climbs to 10, 153 still missing

By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Rescue operations by personnel of state disaster response force, national disaster response force, army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police resumed on Monday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Amid impasse, govt asks Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The directions were sent to the microblogging site at least three days ago; officials familiar with the matter said. “Similar kinds of accounts, as the 257 flagged earlier, were identified,” an official said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajmer: Ajmer Municipal Corporation workers stand in a queue to be vaccinated, during an inoculation drive against COVID-19, in Ajmer, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000065B)(PTI)
Ajmer: Ajmer Municipal Corporation workers stand in a queue to be vaccinated, during an inoculation drive against COVID-19, in Ajmer, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000065B)(PTI)
india news

India's daily Covid-19 toll remains below 100 for 3rd day, new cases 11,831

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Active cases dipped further below 1.5 lakh and settled at 1,48,609 which is 1.37 per cent of total cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials carry out search and rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday. (File photo)
Officials carry out search and rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday. (File photo)
india news

Not just climate change, Chamoli disaster was human-induced

By Chetan Chauhan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Stone quarrying, blasting of mountains and digging of tunnels in the base of the mountain system for two dams on Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers played havoc with the local ecology
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Shutterstock)
Representational Image. (Shutterstock)
india news

Rise in jellyfish numbers, coral bleaching among impacts on India’s coastline

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:53 AM IST
During 2021-2026, MoES will continue its study of marine living resources including physical processes, bio-geochemistry and biological response to varying ecosystem processes in Arabian Sea
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Light rain, thunderstorm likely over northeast India today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:52 AM IST
After the passage of the remnant trough associated with the Western Disturbance, dense fog in isolated pockets is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 8-9
READ FULL STORY
Close
Counting of votes for the recently concluded District Development Council elections underway, in Jammu on December 22, 2020. (File photo)
Counting of votes for the recently concluded District Development Council elections underway, in Jammu on December 22, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Three J&K districts to elect DDC chairpersons, their deputies today

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Baramulla will see a direct contest between alliance candidate Qurat and independent candidate Safeena Baig, wife of former MP Muzuffar Baig
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel at rescue work in Tapovan.
ITBP personnel at rescue work in Tapovan.
india news

What is glacial lake outburst flood? What happened in Uttarakhand's Chamoli?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:32 AM IST
It is yet to be investigated what triggered the breach — whether there was an avalanche in the area recently or whether the lake breach was the result of construction, anthropological activities, climate change etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public gathering ahead of the civic body and district panchayat elections in Ahmedabad, Sunday. (PTI)
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public gathering ahead of the civic body and district panchayat elections in Ahmedabad, Sunday. (PTI)
india news

Congress, not AIMIM, is BJP’s B-team in Gujarat: Owaisi

By Darshan Desai
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Contesting as an alliance partner of Bharatiya Tribal Party, the AIMIM has fielded its candidates on 21 seats in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan (Credit: Chamoli Police)
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan (Credit: Chamoli Police)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 rescued from NTPC tunnel, says Chamoli Police

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:16 AM IST
The police further said that 14 bodies had been recovered thus far. The rescue operations, it said, were underway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway at Alaknanda river site(HT Photo )
Rescue operations underway at Alaknanda river site(HT Photo )
india news

Mapping the Chamoli tragedy: How glacial breach in Uttarakhand triggered floods

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Uttarakhand glacial burst: Sudden outburst of a glacial lake with debris shows that degradation of the forest cover in upper reaches and faster melting of snow due to climate change, experts said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand. (AP)
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand. (AP)
india news

News updates from HT: Experts point to climate change after Uttarakhand

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker and a beneficiary from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT File Photo )
A health worker and a beneficiary from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT File Photo )
india news

Need Covid-19 vaccination details? CoWIN info now available on Aarogya Setu app

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:33 AM IST
PM Modi stressed on the significance of ensuring that real time data related to vaccination gets uploaded on Co-Win app, which forms the backbone of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP