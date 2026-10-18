Rishikesh’s Beatles Ashram may feature in Sam Mendes’ 4-film Beatles project, shoot likely in Feb 2027

An international film project on The Beatles, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes, is proposed to be shot at Rishikesh’s historic Beatles Ashram in Uttarakhand in February 2027, a delegation of filmmakers told chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday.

Rishikesh’s Beatles Ashram may feature in Sam Mendes’ four-film Beatles project

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The project, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, is being produced by Neal Street Productions for Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with Apple Corps, the delegation said.

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The project will comprise four films, each focusing on the life and musical journey of one of the band’s four members. The films are scheduled for a global theatrical release in April 2028, the delegation said.

More than 100 international crew members and around 150 Indian crew members are expected to be involved in the proposed Rishikesh shoot, along with local technicians and support staff. Production activities in India are being coordinated by On the Road India.

The delegation said the project could generate employment opportunities for local people and provide a boost to the hospitality, transport and other commercial sectors in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} “Uttarakhand has established itself as a premier film destination because of its natural beauty, cultural and spiritual heritage and diverse filming locations,” Dhami said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Uttarakhand has established itself as a premier film destination because of its natural beauty, cultural and spiritual heritage and diverse filming locations,” Dhami said. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the state government’s Film Policy-2024, a favourable environment and necessary facilities are being provided to filmmakers, he said, adding that the government was seeking to attract more domestic and international film projects to the state to create employment opportunities for local artists, technicians and youth.

The chief minister said Rishikesh has a “distinct global identity as a centre of yoga and spirituality” and also has a “historical association with The Beatles”.

“The proposed filming of the international project in the region would further enhance the global recognition of Uttarakhand’s cultural and spiritual heritage and boost international tourism**,”** he said.

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The delegation included British film producer and BAFTA nominee Alexandra Derbyshire, Indian film producer Dilip Singh Rathore and supervising location manager Emma Pill.