Road accident database, available in 14 states till now, to be rolled out nationwide: Govt

The Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD), in which live data related to mishaps can be entered, will now be rolled out to all states and Union territories of India, ministry of road transport and highways informed the Parliament on Thursday. It said that the Centre is also in the process of setting up a National Road Safety Board, news agency ANI reported.

The IRAD was till now available in 14 states and UTs, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Meghalaya, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra and Puducherry.

According to the road transport ministry, the road safety board shall be responsible for advising the Centre as well as the states on advocating road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology and also for regulating motor and traffic vehicles.

Meanwhile, Union road transport minister Nitik Gadkari told the Parliament that as many as 3,564 road accidents occurred in India due to potholes in 2020. The figures witnessed a sharp drop from 2019 when 4,775 road accidents were recorded in the country due to potholes.

On Thursday, the road transport ministry stated that road accidents take place owing to several reasons such as over speeding, mobile phone usage, drunken driving, consumption of drugs, vehicular condition, poor light, jumping red lights, weather conditions and overloaded vehicles, among others.

However, the ministry pointed out that no separate data is maintained for accidents happening due to road engineering.