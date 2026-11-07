Row erupts in Tamil Nadu over books in 300-crore Coimbatore library; TVK, DMK blame each other

A political row emerged on Friday in Tamil Nadu over the establishment of the ₹300 crore Periyar Arivulagam (Periyar Knowledge Centre) in Coimbatore, following comments by noted writer, professor, and Sahityā Akademi winner Perumal Murugan alleging massive corruption and a book-procurement scam.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and chief minister C. Joseph Vijay slammed the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (X/ TVK/ file)

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Writing on the digital literary platform 'Sindhai' under the title 'Major scam in Periyar Arivulagam', Murugan raised apprehensions about who would be held responsible for the alleged corruption and multi-crore scam in the procurement of books for the library in Coimbatore.

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Soon after the Centre was opened by the chief minister, C. Joseph Vijay, on October 16 in Coimbatore, Murugan claimed that, since its very inception, the Periyar Arivulagam seemed destined to fall.

“The books available at Periyar Arivulagam cater to all segments of society, including those taking up competitive exams, students, and the general public. It also appears that expert recommendations were obtained for purchasing these books. But what kind of books have actually been procured?” he asked, citing an example, saying that on the fourth floor of the building, nearly 1,800 books by a publisher are kept.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, some of the books remain completely unfamiliar, while the cost of the books is also exorbitant, and it turned out to be a disappointment”, he said, citing his recent visit to the library. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, some of the books remain completely unfamiliar, while the cost of the books is also exorbitant, and it turned out to be a disappointment”, he said, citing his recent visit to the library. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling that the Periyar Arivulagam was planned during the previous DMK regime and formally inaugurated on October 16, he said that while inaugurating the building, the chief minister, C. Joseph Vijay, said it was established with an investment of ₹300 crore, spread across 7 acres in Coimbatore.

Acknowledging that a project initiated under one regime cannot be completed during its tenure, Murugan said that, following a change of government and completion of the project during the subsequent administration, it was quite common in the political arena over who takes credit for the benefits.

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Murugan also said that most of the books kept at Periyar Arivulagam were from 'unfamiliar publishers' and alleged that a massive scam might have taken place in the procurement of books.

"It appears hundreds of unopened boxes of books are yet to be unpacked. The Books have been generated using artificial intelligence, and all the names of authors are fake," he alleged.

He demanded immediate action be taken against everyone involved in the corruption.

“The formation of an enquiry commission is necessary, and the details about those involved in the alleged corruption should be shared in the public domain,” he said.

CM Vijay responds

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and chief minister C. Joseph Vijay slammed the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, stating that Murugan's claims were an example of the DMK regime and that, through the incident, the fountainhead of corruption has now been 'exposed.'

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Referring to the formation of a book recommendation committee to set up new libraries, including Periyar Arivulagam, Vijay said a government order in this regard was issued during the previous DMK regime on November 5, 2025.

Professor Perumal Murugan, who was part of that committee recommending modern literature and critical works, has himself brought to light the corruption involved in the procurement of books at Periyar Arivulagam. He must be commended for identifying the corruption, Vijay wrote in a party statement on Friday.

Recalling that the TVK has formally declared the DMK its main rival, Vijay said the book procurement scam stands as evidence of the DMK's corrupt rule.

"The DMK leadership, which boasted of painstakingly building Periyar Arivulagam, has similarly been meticulous in procuring books—recommending sub-standard books to commit corruption—making the whole world watch and laugh mockingly", Vijay said.

DMK blames TVK

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Meanwhile, in response to the criticism, DMK leader and former minister Govi Chezhiyan said TVK is attempting to exploit things brought to light by Perumal Murugan for their political gain.

"What is surprisingly shocking in this is that the Chief Minister, who has not opened his mouth until now on any issue including law and order, price hikes, or electricity tariff increases, has miraculously issued a statement", Chezhiyan said in a party statement.

Referring to the establishment of various libraries during the DMK regime, including the Anna Centenary Library and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Chennai, he asked whether any such flaws had ever arisen in the DMK's projects before.

Following the emergence of a scam in the library, he said, "It raises suspicions of whether there is an ulterior motive or a conspiratorial act behind this by the TVK government.

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"The background of the specific books, their authors, and the authorised publishers must be publicly declared. Instead of chanting "DMK, DMK" as usual, an investigation must be conducted through an independent body.", he demanded.

BJP takes a dig at both TVK and DMK

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a dig at both DMK and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over the incident, stating the Vijay-led government has failed the people of Tamil Nadu in the controversy, and both must be held accountable.

In a party statement, BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the previous DMK administration conceived and executed a nearly ₹300-crore public project in the name of Periyar and then allowed the procurement of roughly 1,800 books from an "obscure publisher at inflated prices."

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"This is not a minor administrative lapse. It is a clear misuse of funds and a betrayal of the very purpose of the institution.", he said.

Slamming the TVK administration for washing its hands just by pointing to the previous regime, Thirupathy demanded a full, transparent and independent investigation.

Congress slams DMK

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President B Manickam Tagore slammed its former alliance partner, the DMK, alleging that corruption prevailed during its rule in Tamil Nadu.

The exposé of Perumal Murugan in the book procurement has caused an 'immense shock'. The Government of Tamil Nadu must order a comprehensive inquiry into this matter, he said.

All the books in Periyar Arivulagam must be inspected, and those who engaged in this major corruption must be identified and arrested immediately, he said.