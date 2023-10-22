₹1 lakh as immediate aid to kin of police personnel who die in line of duty: Uttarakhand CM

At a ceremony at the Martyrs Memorial in the police lines here to pay tributes to the police and paramilitary personnel, Dhami announced several other initiatives including ₹100 crore for housing facilities for police personnel over the next three years. HT Image

He also announced a free annual health checkup for non-gazetted police personnel.

The chief minister said the state police has taken action against more than 4,000 drug dealers since 2021 and recovered drugs worth about ₹40 crore.

