RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for Hindu families to have 3 children

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has made an appeal to Hindu families on Tuesday, asking them to have at least three children. Speaking at social harmony event, the RSS chief stated while there is “no threat", Hindus must remember the real purpose of a marriage. Citing opinions that societies with an average fertility rate of below three could disappear in the future, Bhagwat called on Hindu families to consider having at least three children. (ANI)

Bhagwat added that newly-married couples should be made aware of this fact. The RSS chief also added that the true purpose of a marriage is to carry forward creation, not merely fulfilling one's own desires.

Bhagwat calls for unity among Hindus The RSS chief also called for uniting and empowering the Hindu society, saying there is no threat but vigilance is necessary.

"There is a need to unite and empower Hindus. There is no threat to us but vigilance is necessary," said Bhagwat.

Addressing the meeting at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Bhagwat expressed concern over a “declining Hindu population” and said inducement- or coercion-based religious conversions should be stopped.

The RSS chief also called for the deportation of infiltrators and that once identified, such people should be “detected, deleted and deported.”

RSS chief on ‘women power’ Amid his pitch for unity and increasing the Hindu population, the RSS chief also described "matrushakti" (women power) as the foundation of the household, adding that women should not be seen as weak and should receive training in self-defence.

He said the Indian tradition accords women a revered place and values nurturing qualities over physical appearance.

(With inputs from PTI)