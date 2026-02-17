Marriage a duty, not contract, in Indian culture, says Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Monday said that in Indian culture, marriage is regarded as a duty rather than a contract, and that strong families form the foundation of a strong nation. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a programme in Gorakhpur on Monday. (HT)

Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, Bhagwat emphasised that a family is not merely people living under one roof, but a unit built on a sense of belonging, mutual responsibility and the ability to overcome personal ego.

“Family teaches individuals how to live in society. It is the fundamental unit that shapes society, culture, and national character,” he said. He added that economic activity, savings, and national wealth are rooted in households.

Bhagwat noted that families encourage individuals to think beyond personal needs.

“Social education, economic activity, and the transmission of culture across generations are centred in the family. The mother is the nucleus of the family and the builder of future generations,” he said, reiterating that marriage in Indian tradition is considered a duty, not a contractual arrangement.

He warned that the absence of cultural values within families could lead to social and religious disorientation.

“If families do not stand together, organisations like the Sangh cannot grow. To understand the Sangh, observe its volunteers and their families,” he said.

Bhagwat was addressing representatives at Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium in the planetarium complex in Gorakhpur as part of the organisation’s centenary year programmes. The event was attended by workers from 20 city units of Gorakhpur, representatives from Chauri Chaura and rural areas, along with district, departmental, and provincial office-bearers, visiting volunteers, and their family members.

Highlighting cultural self-reliance, he said that language, dress, food, homes, and worship should reflect indigenous traditions. He urged families to speak their mother tongue at home, respect the regional language where they live, adopt Swadeshi practices, and hold weekly family discussions on values.

Bhagwat also stated that every citizen of India is “Hindu by culture,” describing the term not as a religious label but as a civilisational identity rooted in harmony and coexistence.

“One who lives together with others and moves forward in harmony is Hindu. Different paths may exist, but the destination is one,” he said, adding that society should reach out to those who have become disconnected from their cultural identity.

Speaking at another gathering on Sunday night, he emphasised tolerance, harmony, and selfless service as the essence of Indian culture, saying these values have historically strengthened the nation despite diversity.

Clarifying the organisation’s role, Bhagwat said the RSS was not formed in reaction to any specific situation and does not oppose any group or seek power, influence, or popularity. “The Sangh has come to fulfil, not to destroy,” he said.

He added that during its centenary year, the organisation aims to reach out to society to strengthen unity. Bhagwat remarked that if society becomes fully healthy, self-reliant, and united, there would be no need for the RSS. He urged citizens to overcome weaknesses and work selflessly for social cohesion, beginning within their own homes.