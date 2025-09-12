‘They fear India’s rise': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on US imposing tariffs, courting Pakistan | Watch

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke on US trade tariffs on Friday, reasoning that those “afraid” of the “imminent rise” of India were resorting to moves “focused on I, me, mine” to keep control of the world. He also brought in Pakistan for context. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with leaders of the the Brahmakumaris organisation at their event in Nagpur on Friday.(PTI)

“In the world, people fear that if India grows, their place will be diminished, so they impose tariffs," he said speaking at a Brahmakumaris' sect event in Nagpur.

“You are seven seas away, and there's no direct connection as such. But you have fear,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

The US has imposed a massive 50% tariff rate on Indian goods and services, citing its oil purchases from Russia which is engaged in a war with Ukraine. There has been a thaw, however, between US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi over the past week or so.

Bhagwat signalled towards the US courting Pakistan. “We did nothing, but they are mollycoddling the one who did it, thinking that if they stay with them, pressure will be created on India,” the leader of the patron body of India's ruling BJP said, as translated from Hindi.

During the tariff-related tensions, President Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House, and claimed he had forced a ceasefire in May when India and Pakistan were engaged in military hostilities over a terror attack in Kashmir. India rebuffed his claims of mediation, while Pakistan recommended his name for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Unless human beings and countries understand their real self, they will continue to face problems. If we show compassion and overcome fear, we will have no enemies,” Bhagwat, who turned 75 this week, said, speaking mostly in philosophical terms. He said the RSS works to awaken inner consciousness.

He also said that while India as a country is great, “Indians must strive to be great as well”.

"If humans change their attitude from ‘I’to ‘We’, all issues will be resolved… The world is looking for solutions,” he added.