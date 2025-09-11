Russian oil remains 'crystal clear' sticking point despite Modi-Trump thaw: What top US officials now say on India deal

There have been more than mere blips of bonhomie between the US and India twice in the past week. Yet, top American officials continue with mixed signals on tariffs and trade talks between the two countries, expressing hope for a deal with a familiar caveat — that India must stop buying oil from Russia. An effigy of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a protest rally by opposition parties in Kolkata in August. The tariffs have led to questions over the equation between them.(HT File Photo)

Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's pick for the next envoy to India, said at his confirmation hearing on Thursday that Washington and Delhi are “not that far apart on a deal on these tariffs”.

He said he'd work to remove India's “protectionist policies and regulatory barriers”.

But President Trump has been “crystal clear” on a key issue, he said: “Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration… I do think it will get resolved in the next few weeks."

Currently director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, Sergio Gor is considered among Trump's closest aides.

India currently faces 50% as tariffs on its exports to the US, half of which have been imposed as “penalty” for buying oil from Russia. The US believes if India stops the oil purchases, that'll squeeze Russia's revenue and force a stop to the war in Ukraine. Yet, it has not acted against China on the same count.

India has said its purchases are simply driven by national interest and better prices, factors that did not bother the US earlier.

Trade talks have resumed, yet this sticking point remains.

Also on Thursday, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick pointedly repeated the Russia condition for a trade deal with India. In a CNBC interview, he was asked what trade issue he was most focused on. He mentioned India and said: “Well, we're going to sort out India… once they stop buying Russian oil.”

The mixed tone is still a climbdown from the extreme aggression that most top US officials have resorted to over the past few weeks.

Sergio Gor spoke of a warm personal equation, too.

He underlined what he called “a deep friendship” between Trump and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi — the two leaders recently had social-media exchanges professing admiration for each other and saying the trade deal talks are back on.

“In fact, if you have noticed, when he has gone after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders... When the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi,” Gor said.

He characterised the stalling of the trade talks as “moment of hiccups” being resolved.

Gor then brought in China, listing as his top priority “to ensure India is pulled into our side and away from them (China)”.

India has been making eastward moves — including a reset with China — after Trump's tariffs strained the relations. Besides meeting Xi Jinping, Modi stressed India's historic relations with Russia by meeting Vladimir Putin, too, at a multi-nation summit two weeks ago in China.

(Inputs by Reuters and PTI)