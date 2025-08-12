Donald Trump extends China tariff deadline by 90 days: Report

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order extending the China tariff deadline for another 90 days, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a White House official. A tariff truce between Beijing and Washington was set to expire on August 12.(REUTERS)

The development comes just hours after Trump avoided a question about whether he would extend an August 12 deadline for higher US tariffs on Chinese goods.

"We'll see what happens," President Trump said as he lauded China's cooperation in talks with the US.

Washington and Beijing had slapped escalating tariffs on each other's exports in April, reaching prohibitive triple-digit levels, but both sides reached an agreement to temporarily lower them after negotiations in Geneva. Officials from the two countries also met in London in June.

In April, US President Donald Trump increased his tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 per cent. China then imposed retaliatory duties of 125 per cent on imports from the United States.

A tariff truce between Beijing and Washington was set to expire on August 12 at 00:01 (04:01 GMT), but the Trump administration had hinted that the deadline could be extended.

Imports from China are currently subject to 30% tariffs, including a 10% base rate and 20% in fentanyl-related tariffs imposed by Washington in February and March. China had matched the de-escalation, lowering its rate of US imports to 10%.