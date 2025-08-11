Zelensky dials PM Modi amid Trump tariff threats, Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday shared that he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ukrainian leader's call with PM Modi comes as India faces high tariffs from the United States due to its purchase of Russian oil. Zelensky's call with Modi comes as India faces a 50 percent tariff from the US for its purchase of Russian oil(AFP)

As per the statement issued by Zelensky, the Ukrainian president called for India to support the peace effort to end the war.

“It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results,” said Zelensky.

In response to this, PM Modi shared that he made India's stand in the war clear to the Ukrainian president.

"I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,' said Modi on X.

The Ukrainian leader further called on sanctions against Russia as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year.

“I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war,” said Zelensky. This statement comes as India faces 50 percent tariffs from the United States over its purchase of Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on India due to its purchase of Russian oil and “fuelling the war machine”.

In response to Trump's tariff's, PM Modi stated that India would not compromise on the interests of its farmers, even if it comes at the cost of economic consequences.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," said Modi.