External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday strongly defended India’s energy choices, asserting that New Delhi would continue to make decisions in line with its national interest and strategic autonomy, despite growing international scrutiny, including Donald Trump's tariff threats, over its Russian crude oil purchase. Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shake hands during their meeting in Moscow on Thursday,(AP)

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar argued that the US tariff issue was being wrongly presented as an “oil dispute”. He noted that the same criticism levelled at India for purchasing Russian energy had not been applied to larger importers, such as China and European nations.

“It is presented as an oil issue but it’s still not applied to the largest importer, China. Arguments used to target India have not been applied to China,” the external affairs minister said.

Stressing that India alone would decide its course, he added, “At the end of it all, we make decisions that are in national interest.”

'If you don’t like, don’t buy': EAM

Jaishankar also hit out at criticism of India’s continued imports of Russian crude and refined products. “If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from Russia, don’t buy. But Europe buys, America buys. If you don’t like, don’t buy from us,” the EAM remarked, underscoring that India would not bow to pressure from Western nations.

His comments come amid continuing trade talks with Washington, where Indian goods face additional US tariffs of up to 50 per cent —among the steepest penalties imposed by the Biden administration— linked to New Delhi’s growing energy trade with Moscow.

While a 25 per cent tariff is already in force, another 25 per cent set to take effect on August 27.

“We have some redlines in the negotiations, to be maintained and defended,” Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi, stressing that the interests of Indian farmers and small producers would not be compromised in discussions with the US.

Russia-European trade is bigger than India-Russia trade: Jaishankar

Jaishankar pointed out the contradiction in the West's stance, saying Europe trades far more with Russia than India does.

"And when people say we are funding the war and putting the money, Russia-European trade is bigger than India-Russia trade. So European money is not putting coffers? The overall Russia-EU trade is bigger than the Russia-India trade. If the argument is energy, they (EU) are bigger buyers. If the argument is who is the bigger trader, they are bigger than us. India's exports to Russia have grown, but not that much," he added.

The minister further said India has every right to take decisions in its own national interest. "The issue of decisions which we make in our national interest is our right. And I would say that's what strategic autonomy is about," he said.

On India-US ties, Jaishankar said talks were ongoing despite tensions. "We are two big countries, as I say, the lines are not cut, people are talking to each other, and we will see where it goes," he added.

When asked about Washington's new ambassador to India, Jaishankar avoided comment, saying, "Look, I am the Foreign Minister, I don't comment on ambassadorial appointments of other countries."

Earlier this week, Jaishankar visited Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy First PM Denis Manturov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also co-chaired the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit included discussions on terrorism, the conflict in Ukraine, and regional developments in West Asia and Afghanistan. Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to President Putin and discussed key bilateral and global issues