India, US ‘not that far apart’ on tariff deal, says Trump's ambassador pick for India Sergio Gor

United States President Donald Trump's pick for the next American ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, expressed confidence on Thursday that the tensions between the two countries over tariffs will get resolved in few weeks. Sergio Gor, 38, currently heads the influential White House Presidential Personnel Office.(File Photo)

"I do think it will get resolved over the next few weeks," Gor said at his Senate confirmation hearing.

He also said that both the countries are not “far apart” on the issue of tariffs. “We're not that far apart on a deal on these tariffs,” Gor, who is also a close Trump aide, said.

Also read: Tariffs, trade wars and borderless shopping

“India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. Under President Donald Trump's strong leadership, I'm committed to advancing America's interest in this important partnership,” he added, reported PTI.

Gor also said that India's “geographic position, economic growth and military capabilities make it a cornerstone for regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share."

Also read: 'Sign of importance...': Indian envoy backs Trump's ambassador pick for New Delhi

In a bid to convince the US senate for confirming his appointment as the next US ambassador to India, Gor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that, “If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defence cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology.”

If confirmed, Gor, 38, would the youngest American ambassador to India.

Currently, Gor is serving as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. He was picked by President Donald Trump to become the next US ambassador to India in August. However, he is yet to be confirmed by the US senate.

After being nominated for the key role, Gor had written on X, “Beyond grateful to @realDonaldTrumpfor his incredible trust and confidence in nominating me to the be his next U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs! Nothing has made me prouder than to serve the American people through the GREAT work of this Administration! Our White House has achieved historic results in MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It will be the honor of my life to represent the United States!”

What Marco Rubio said

While introducing Gor to the committee, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he has known for a long time while also adding that the US has “one of the top relationships” in the world with India.

Rubio, as he introduced Sergio Gor, said “who is the nominee to India, which is, I would say, one of the top relationships the US has in the world today, in terms of the future, what the world is going to look like.”

He also said that in the 21st Century, the “story is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific. In fact, it's so important that we've actually changed the name of the combatant command of the Indo-Pacific. India is at the core of that," reported PTI.

“And we are in a period of extraordinary transition in that relationship with India. We've got some really important issues coming up that we need to work with them on and work through on that implicate what's happening from Ukraine, but also implicate what's happening in the region."

(With inputs from agencies)