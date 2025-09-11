'Sign of importance...': Indian envoy backs Trump's ambassador pick for New Delhi

India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday spoke in support of President Donald Trump's nominating Sergio Gor to be the American ambassador to New Delhi. The Indian diplomat's backing came weeks after Gor was nominated for the key post, ending months of speculation over the appointment. Sergio Gor, 38, currently heads the influential White House Presidential Personnel Office(HT_PRINT)

Kwatra said the ambassador-designate to India was one of Trump's most trusted aides, and that his nomination would be "viewed as a sign of importance and priority of India-US ties".

“I welcome that President Trump is sending one of his most trusted aides, @SergioGor to serve as the next US Ambassador to India,” Kwatra said in a post on X.

He further added that Gor's nomination would be perceived as "a commitment to strengthen the bridges and deepen the bonds of friendship between our two countries.”

Vinay Kwatra’s remarks come as India and the US show early signs of resolving their trade tensions. Recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump have indicated that India and the US may be headed towards resolving their trade dispute.

India-US trade negotiations back on track

The US President's announcement of 50% tariffs on Indian imports recently came into force on August 27, but Trump has since changed his tune on trade ties with India.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that trade negotiations between India and the US are underway and that he is looking forward to his talks with "very good friend” PM Modi. The sentiment was soon reciprocated by PM Modi, who said the negotiations would unlock the “limitless potential” of trade ties between the two countries.

Sergio Gor named next ambassador to India

Businessman Sergio Gor, 38, currently heads the influential White House Presidential Personnel Office, and was nominated as the next US Ambassador to India last month. “I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs," Trump had announced.

According to news agency PTI, Gor will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington DC for his confirmation hearing to become the ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India.’

His nomination to the key post was also welcomed by several key officials in Trump's administration, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby.