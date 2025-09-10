PM Modi reciprocates as Trump says India-US trade talks continuing: ‘Close friends and…’

India and the United States are close friends and natural partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, reacting to US President Donald Trump's announcement that trade negotiations between both countries are continuing. US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

The Prime Minister expressed faith in the ongoing trade talks, asserting that they would unlock the “limitless potential” of trade ties between the two countries.

“Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” a part of PM Modi's tweet read.

PM Modi's remarks came hours after Trump announced the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US to address the “trade barriers”. The US President also said he looked forward to speaking with “very good friend” PM Modi. "I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" he added.

India and the US have been witnessing trade tensions ever since Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on Indian imports, which he later doubled to a whopping 50%.

The additional duties were imposed citing India's oil trade with Russia, which several of Trump administration officials claimed indirectly helped Moscow finance the war in Ukraine.

After days of Trump and his officials targeting India, the US President recently seemed to change his tune, asserting India and the United States have had a “special relationship”.

Donald Trump had earlier shared a picture of PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying it looked like “we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China”. However, he backtracked hours later, saying he shared a good relationship with PM Modi, and the two would always remain friends.