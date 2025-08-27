Trump's 50% tariff deadline today, Indian exporters brace for impact | 10 points

The additional 25 per cent tariffs on India announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month are set to come into effect on Wednesday, August 27, taking the cumulative tariff on Indian imports to 50%. The additional tariffs on India were announced by Trump as a penalty for buying oil from Russia, a move that India has repeatedly called “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” The United States’ tariffs on India are coming into effect after five rounds of trade negotiations over several months in which both the parties failed to secure a trade deal(AFP)

On Monday, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a draft notice outlining plans to implement a 50 per cent tariff on products from India. With steep tariffs on India, Trump hopes to pressure his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin into ending the war against Ukraine by trying to curb Moscow's oil trade.

Key updates on US’s 50% tariffs on India: