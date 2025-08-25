‘Pressure might increase, but we will bear it all,’ PM Modi says as 50% US tariffs loom

India won't compromise on the interests of farmers and small businesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, even as the prospect of 50% US tariffs on India loomed large. PM Narendra Modi at a gathering at Khodaldham Grounds in Ahmedabad on Monday, 25 August 2025.(PMO)

“For Modi, interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small-scale industries are paramount. The pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all,” the prime minister said during a gathering in Ahmedabad. He was in the city to launch multiple civic projects.

“India is empowered by ‘Chakradhaari’ Lord Krishna, who symbolises strength and protection, and ‘Charkhadhari’ Mahatma Gandhi, who pushed for swadeshi with his spinning wheel.”

India is likely to be among the countries worst hit by US President Donald Trump's trade offensive, with tariffs on Indian imports set to surge to 50% on Wednesday, 27 August. Trump has cited India's Russian crude oil trade as the rationale, which is “fuelling the war machine” in Ukraine.

Swadeshi Movement

With the festive season coming up, PM Modi called on businessmen to stock and hawk Made-in-India goods only.

“Now Navratri, Dussehra, Dhanteras, Diwali, all these festivals are coming. These are celebrations of our culture but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance,” he said. “Therefore, I want to reiterate my request to you once again that we must adopt a mantra in our lives: whatever we buy will be ‘Made in India’. It will be indigenous.”

“I also encourage businesses to refrain from selling items sourced from other countries. These small yet impactful steps can play a significant role in driving our nation's progress and prosperity.”

“Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell ‘swadeshi’ goods only,” PM Modi said.

To be sure, the prime minister has pushed for atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, throughout his decade-long tenure.