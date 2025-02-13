RSS unveils Delhi headquarters ‘Keshav Kunj’ built at 150 crore: 3 towers, hospital, library | Inside details

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has inaugurated its new office complex, Keshav Kunj, in New Delhi on a 5 lakh square feet space featuring towers, auditoriums, a library, a hospital, and a Hanuman temple. Built with a focus on sustainability, the state-of-the-art facility was fully funded through public donations totalling ₹150 crore. View of a part of rebuilt Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office, Keshav Kunj, at Jhandewalan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb, 12,2025.(PTI)

The complex is designed to support the RSS's growing work. With its modern facilities, Keshav Kunj will serve as a place for events, training, and meetings. The library will help with research, and the auditoriums will host large gatherings, The Indian Express reported.

The headquarters includes a five-bed hospital for medical care, along with large lawns for relaxation.

Keshav Kunj, located at Jhandewala in the national capital, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shifted on Wednesday, spans four acres and was built at ₹150 crore.

The complex covers five lakh square feet, surpassing the BJP headquarters in size, and is ready to accommodate office, residential spaces, and other activities of the Sangh.

The newly built RSS headquarters also features three towers – “Sadhana,” “Prerana,” and “Archana”. These towers collectively house 300 rooms, office spaces, conference halls, and auditoriums.

While Sadhana is dedicated to the organisation’s offices, Prerana and Archana are designed as residential complexes.

There is a large open space between the Prerana and Archana towers, featuring a manicured lawn and a statue of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

A statue of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at the organsation's rebuilt office, Keshav Kunj, at Jhandewalan, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The space has been designated for daily shakhas. The complex also includes parking for 135 cars, with the capacity to expand to 270 cars in the future.

Quoting an RSS functionary, the report added that the new headquarters was entirely built from donations by RSS workers and those associated with the Sangh.

“As many as 75,000 people have donated anything between ₹5 to several lakhs of rupees to help build the headquarters,” the functionary said.

The report, quoting sources, mentioned that the RSS had been functioning from the Udaseen Ashram in Jhandewala for the past eight years while constructing its new headquarters.

Sangh functionaries began gradually shifting to the new building from September last year and have now completely vacated the Udaseen Ashram office, although some interior work in the new headquarters is still ongoing.

The headquarters contains three large auditoriums, with a combined seating capacity of over 1,300 people. One of the auditoriums, named after Ashok Singhal, former VHP president, features stadium seating and cushioned sofa chairs.

The windows of the building are decorated with facades inspired by traditional architecture from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Moreover, 1,000 granite frames have been used to reduce the need for wood.

Keshav Kunj also offers mess and canteen facilities, along with a library, Keshav Pustakalaya, on the 10th floor, providing research spaces on the Sangh. The building will house the Dilli Prant Karyalay and Suruchi Prakashan offices.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will host the Karyakarta Milan at the new headquarters on February 19, ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha Baithak in Bengaluru from March 21-23.

The RSS, headquartered in Nagpur, will hold its annual ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha,’ its highest decision-making body, in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23, PTI reported quoting sources.