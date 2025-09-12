Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release RSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2025 on September 12, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written exam for Class 4 posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card link is also available at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2025 releasing today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

The written examination for Class 4 posts will be held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The official notice reads, "The Board will not send separate provisional e-admit cards to the candidates. Candidates should download the provisional e-admit card as soon as possible from their own SSO ID from 12.09.2025. Provisional e-admit card can also be downloaded from the website."

RSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To prevent misuse of question papers in the said examination, candidates of all shifts will not be allowed to take the question paper booklet with them after the completion of the examination. Candidates can take a carbon copy of the OMR sheet with them. The sets of question papers of all the shifts will be uploaded on the Board's website within 24 hours of the end of the final examination. Candidates can download their question paper from there. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.