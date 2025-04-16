Russian drone targets Indian pharma firm in Kyiv, causing $25M in losses

New Delhi: An Indian-owned pharmaceutical firm in Kyiv was deliberately targeted by a Russian drone last week, resulting in losses of almost $25 million, because the company stood by Ukraine by providing vital humanitarian aid, Ukranian ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk said on Wednesday. If the drone strike was later in the day, the building would have had more people, and the destruction could have been greater, Ukranian ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk said

The warehouse of Gladpharm, part of Kusum Group, was destroyed by the drone early on April 12, when the workforce wasn’t present. The warehouse contained medical products and newly installed equipment.

“If the drone strike was later in the day, the building would have had more people, and the destruction could have been greater,” Polishchuk said. “Russia is launching attacks with Shahed drones at night because they are intercepted in the day, and it is targeting critical infrastructure and locations, including pharmaceutical units.”

The company’s directors, who are Indian citizens, “have a good reputation and didn’t leave Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, demonstrating solidarity with Ukrainians”, he said. “The attack came on the day that marked the anniversary of India-Russia diplomatic ties,” he added.

Kusum Group has maintained operations throughout the war and produces life-saving and critical drugs to treat diabetes and heart and neurological conditions.

Kusum Group said in a video message that the destruction of the warehouse was a major financial loss for the company and that it is doing everything possible to restore the supply of medicines as quickly as possible. “But the spirit of the Ukrainian people cannot be broken,” it said.

Polishchuk said Kusum Group was apparently targeted because it has supported Ukraine’s emergency services. Last year, the company, as part of its humanitarian activities, provided 45 sets of body armour and helmets to the emergency rescue service and volunteer movement in Sumy and Kyiv and bulletproof vests and ballistic protective helmets to the State Emergency Service.

The company was recognised by the Kyiv city administration with the badge “For Assistance in Defence of Kyiv”. Kusum Group has also supported repairs of bomb shelters and provided free consignments of medicines and food.

Polishchuk noted other Indians have supported the Ukrainian people, such as Kuldeep Kumar, owner of a restaurant in Kyiv named New Bombay Palace, who set up a kiosk to provide free food. “Hundreds of other Indians, especially former medical students and doctors, stayed back to help Ukraine in the time of Russia’s full-scale aggression. We highly appreciate their stance,” Polishchuk said.

Both countries are now implementing a decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Indian leader’s visit to Kyiv last August for carrying out high impact community projects.

“The first project will be for setting up computer classes in a school and this can open the way for bigger projects linked to Ukraine’s reconstruction. It is important because India usually does such projects in neighbouring countries but this is being mirrored in Ukraine. We are deeply grateful for such support,” Polishchuk said.

“We appreciate that the Indian embassy in Kyiv joined other ambassadors and diplomats to visit President Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih last week after it was targeted by a Russian cluster warhead strike that killed 20 people, including nine children,” he said.

In an apparent reference to India’s plans to participate in Russia’s Victory Day celebrations next month, Polishchuk said it would be “strange if, after this brutal strike that affected an Indian business, a representative of India were to be in Moscow, greeting those who ordered these attacks”.

He said: “We are grateful that India always stands on the side of peace, but by participating in the propaganda show on May 9, it risks nullifying all previous efforts toward establishing peace and indirectly sending a signal to the world that it has chosen a side to support.”

India has urged Russia and Ukraine to return to dialogue and diplomacy, asserting that a solution can’t be found on the battlefield. Modi has also said peace talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun.