Why Delhi must support Kyiv’s quest for peace

Today marks three years since Russia unleashed the largest war in Europe since World War II. However, the Kremlin regime has failed to break the will of the Ukrainian people. Russia was unable to achieve its goals on the battlefield, so it resorted to successive destruction of Ukrainian civil infrastructure, murders of peaceful Ukrainians, abductions of children, and violations of the norms and customs of war, including the Geneva Conventions. These actions are a manifestation of terrorism at the State level. The International Criminal Court recognised Putin as an international criminal for the crimes he committed. In Putin’s reality, peace can be reached only on the battlefield and only under conditions formulated by him (AP)

Despite political and military fiasco, Putin stubbornly brings closer the economic collapse of Russia, striving to receive military victory over Ukraine at any cost. The exhaustion of the Russian economy and the crisis in its social sphere are the result of its enormous defence expenses. Forecasts of independent economists for Russia in 2025-2026 are very bleak. It might repeat the destiny of the erstwhile Soviet Union, which was building its military capabilities in the background of the war in Afghanistan.

Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has fundamentally changed the European security architecture. He dispelled all myths about security threats to Russia from the West or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). For almost 80 years, the Soviet Union and, subsequently, Russia didn’t face any military threats from Western Europe or the United States (US). On the contrary, it was the Soviet Union that harshly suppressed every sprout of democracy in Eastern Europe by military force, most notably Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Over the past 30 years, Moscow has constantly tried to spread its narratives and project its power over neighbouring countries. In 1992-1993, Russia occupied Transdniestria and induced the war in Abkhazia; 1994–1996 and 1999–2009 marked wars in Chechnya; in 2008, it waged war against Georgia; in 2014, it occupied Ukrainian Crimea and unleashed a hybrid war. The international community didn’t pay the required attention and has never taken effective measures to hold Russia accountable. As a result, Putin’s imperial ambitions grew and led to a full-scale war against Ukraine.

We can track Russian footprints in many present conflicts, escalating far away from its borders.

Mahatma Gandhi said, “Kissi ki shakti ko dusre rashtra par atyachaar karne ka adhikar nahi hai.” (No country has the right to oppress another nation.) Today, Putin is trying to restore the Russian empire and bring free nations under his authoritarian rule.

In Putin’s reality, peace can be reached only on the battlefield and only under conditions formulated by him. All those who try to make a deal with him must understand this. It looks like such understanding is present among key security stakeholders in both Eastern and Western hemispheres.

On the Ukraine-Russia war, India had called for “frank and practical interaction between all sides to elaborate innovative decisions, which will be widely recognised and will contribute to the quickest possible restoration of peace”.

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Ukraine, out of all countries, has the greatest desire for peace, but it must be a just peace. What does just peace mean?

First, compliance with the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law. President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, presented during the G20 Summit in Indonesia in 2022, is universal and remains the only real instrument to achieve just and sustainable peace both in Ukraine and other conflict zones.

Second, a peace deal should not freeze the conflict. Freezing would lead to an inevitable escalation in the future. The Armenia-Azerbaijan war is yet another confirmation of this thesis. Moreover, the present situation in the Caucasus demonstrates that war could continue even after a military victory.

Third, preventing possible armed aggression against Ukraine requires strengthening its defence capabilities and effective security guarantees. Repetition of failed Budapest Memorandum and Minsk agreements is not acceptable.

Russia must be “forced to peace” under international law and obliged to gradually withdraw its forces from the territory of Ukraine under international control of the United Nations/European Union/Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The terms and scope of this must be determined with the consent of Ukraine.

Strategic patience in promoting its national interests is one of the pillars of India’s foreign and domestic policies. For 60 years, some Indian territories have been under the occupation of its neighbours. Ukraine doesn’t have as much time and resources as India does. In the present situation, time and resources appear to be key factors. That is why, in contrast to the philosophy of strategic patience, Ukraine chooses strategic resilience.

Ukraine, like India, has a consistent and principled position that all occupied territories were, are, and will be an integral part of Ukraine. There is no doubt that one day, justice will be restored, and occupied territories will come back to their legal owner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that “India is on the side of peace”. However, waiting for peace to come is nothing like making bold and proactive steps to bring this peace into reality. India, the largest democracy and an influential global player with ambitions of becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which Ukraine fully supports, has the necessary authority and influence to effectively contribute to the settlement of international conflicts.

The promotion of democratic values, global peace, food and nuclear security, freedom of navigation, and the rule of law fully corresponds with India’s national interests. Thus, by helping Ukraine to stop Russian aggression and restore just and lasting peace, India invests in its own peaceful, secure, and prosperous future.

Oleksandr Polishchuk is the ambassador of Ukraine to India. The views expressed are personal