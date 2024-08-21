India as leader of Global South has authority to bring lasting peace: Ukraine ambassador to HT

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kyiv, Ukrainian ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk called on India to enhance its efforts, as the voice of the Global South, to bring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Ukrainian ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk.

In an exclusive interview with HT, Polishchuk said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula will be one of the most important topics of negotiations during the visit. India, he said, has the “necessary authority” for effective assistance in settling international conflicts, including Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Polishchuk also spoke extensively about the possibilities for cooperation between India and Ukraine in areas such as trade, defence, space and the reconstruction of his country.

Q. How do you assess the current status of India-Ukraine relations, especially after the interregnum created by the war in Ukraine?

A: First of all, I am confident that wording is important. Ukrainians are going through Russia’s full-scale military aggression against Ukraine but not the war in Ukraine.

As for our bilateral relations, throughout history, Ukraine and India have developed warm, friendly and trusting relations. In 2012 we established a comprehensive partnership.

Our dialogue is maintained regularly and on different levels. I would like to emphasise that since the Russian full-scale aggression against Ukraine began in February 2022, the Ukrainian and Indian sides officially had more than 40 interactions at the high and highest levels.

It is important that along with telecoms, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an opportunity to exchange views in-person during the G7 Summits in Italy in June this year and in Japan in 2023.

The regular personal dialogue is maintained between the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and India’s NSA Ajit Doval.

In March 2024, our foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba held an official visit to New Delhi on invitation of external affairs minister S Jaishankar. This visit laid a path to further productive interactions. Preparatory work to hold the 7th meeting of the Ukraine-India Intergovernmental Commission later this year is in full swing. In this regard, we already conducted several meetings of joint working groups and committees, namely on trade and economic cooperation, scientific and technological cooperation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education and culture.

I feel inspired by these bilateral developments and I believe that the historic visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine will open a new window of opportunities and will lead to the establishing of a strategic partnership between our countries in the foreseeable future.

Q. India was one of the largest importers of sunflower oil from Ukraine but the war had an adverse impact on trade. What is being done to bolster bilateral trade and commercial ties?

A: We are working to bring trade between our countries to the pre-war levels. It is one of the main priorities for both countries.

Regarding sunflower oil, if you examine the statistics, you’ll notice that in the first six months of 2024, India imported nearly as much Ukrainian sunflower oil as it did throughout the entire year of 2023.

In May this year, we conducted the meeting of the joint working group on trade cooperation. We discussed additional mechanisms for trade liberalisation, the development of the legal framework in trade, economic and investment spheres, India’s participation in post-war reconstruction and rebuilding projects in Ukraine, and the participation of Indian investors in privatisation processes in Ukraine.

Today is a favourable time for deepening our economic cooperation through mechanisms of mutually beneficial investments, the exchange of modern technologies and joint ventures, and the production of most technological products in various fields. Namely, mechanical engineering, aircraft and engine manufacturing, metallurgy, IT, development of seaport and railway infrastructure, hi-tech, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and agriculture.

The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in agriculture and food industry is almost ready for signing, and we hope to conclude it soon.

There are numerous promising opportunities for Ukraine and India to collaborate on joint research and development initiatives in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in the production of vaccines, treatments for oncological diseases and other critical medical advancements.

Despite unprecedented challenges from the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has shown remarkable economic resilience. After a drop in GDP by 28.8% in 2022, by the end of 2023, we achieved a 5.3% GDP growth. This trend continues in 2024, despite the systematic Russian shelling of civil and critical infrastructure.

The convergence of strong international support, EU accession prospects and global economic trends create an optimal environment for investments in Ukraine. Early investment allows businesses to benefit from aligning standards and regulations, facilitating smooth integration into the European market.

We invite both public and private companies from India to actively participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, which is the most ambitious project post World War 2. According to available data, the direct damage to Ukraine from the war is $152.5 billion, the total economic, social, and other losses are nearly $499 billion, and the recovery needs amount to $486 billion. Ukraine can only tackle these challenges together with trusted partners like India.

Q. Ukraine has been a supplier of defence and space equipment to India, such as aircraft engines, gas turbines for ships and technology for cryogenic rocket engines. What steps are being taken to strengthen cooperation in these fields?

A: Ukraine and India have a long history of defence cooperation. This sphere has always been one of the main topics in our relations.

Today, Ukraine’s experience and expertise in this field could contribute to India’s defence production, in particular under Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, especially taking into account the experience gained by Ukraine over the past two-and-a-half years of resilience.

We are ready to create joint ventures between Ukrainian and Indian defence companies to co-develop and manufacture defence equipment. This includes potential partnerships for the joint development and production of aircraft engines, gas turbines, and other defence systems in India.

Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world that can help India to get its wings, practically. We have unique expertise and established contributions in the aerospace sector, proposing the complete cycle of aircraft manufacturing both for military cargo transport and civil aviation.

Our previous record of collaboration in the aerospace domain proves this statement. With great pleasure, we witnessed India’s latest successful Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. I was excited to learn that an Indian satellite was launched into orbit by a launcher rocket equipped with engines manufactured in India as a result of a joint Ukrainian-Indian technology transfer project.

Q. What are Ukraine’s expectations from the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Kyiv? What issues will President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raise with the Indian side?

A: This is the first visit of India’s Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations.

The period of the visit is also symbolic – August 23 is the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, just one day before Independence Day.

The topics for negotiations will include a whole range of issues – bilateral and multilateral cooperation, trade and economy, technology, defence, infrastructure development, culture and education. We see possibilities for fruitful collaboration in each of these areas.

Of course, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula presented by President Zelenskyy will be one of the most important topics of negotiations. This formula is based strictly on the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty – the only comprehensive framework for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine. We highly appreciate and welcome India’s regular engagement in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

In the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, we call upon India to enhance its efforts as the voice of the Global South with regard to bringing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

We are extremely grateful to India for providing humanitarian assistance. We count that India will continue its provision, it saves the lives of Ukrainians.

Q. Given India’s long-standing relationship with Russia, does Ukraine see any role for India in mediation to help end the war with Russia? Has India facilitated background contacts between Russia and Ukraine?

A: India’s vision is very important. Over the past 10 years, India has transformed into a leader of the Global South. I am convinced that India has the necessary authority for effective assistance in the settlement of international conflicts, including Russia’s war against Ukraine.

We believe that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is the only comprehensive framework for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, based strictly on the principles of the UN Charter.

Ukraine welcomes every peace effort that does not call for territorial concessions from Ukraine, including Crimea of course, and does not result in a frozen conflict instead of peace.

So based on this, I believe, that India and personally Prime Minister Modi have the necessary authority and influence to persuade Russia to consider fair negotiations and a peaceful resolution.

We are confident that India, as ‘Vishwa Bandhu’, will continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution by the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the principles of international law. Peace and prosperity for our nations, and the world as a whole, are goals that unite Ukrainian and Indian positions.

Q. What role does Ukraine see for India in the ongoing multilateral peace efforts, especially given New Delhi’s reluctance to be part of any process that doesn’t include Moscow?

A: I would not use the word ‘reluctance’. India participated in each round of talks of national security and foreign policy advisors on the implementation of Ukraine`s Peace Formula, contributing to a meaningful dialogue. India has also attended the first peace summit in Switzerland in June at a high level.

We respect India’s intention to maintain strategic autonomy and neutrality. At the same time, neutrality is dangerous when the rules-based order and international law are in jeopardy.

It is a common duty of democratic and peaceful nations, and India is the biggest democratic State in the world, to protect shared values. It is in India’s national interests to have strong and effective global mechanisms ensuring that every country respects its neighbours’ sovereignty, territorial integrity and desire to live in peace.

India has consistently called for peace through diplomacy and dialogue and emphasised the importance of respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, principles that align with our position. President Zelenskyy shares the opinion of Prime Minister Modi that terrorism shall not be tolerated in its every form and manifestation. Terrorism is particularly dangerous when it becomes a tool of aggressive separatism and attempts to change the borders of the states.

As you know, the President of Ukraine stated Russia should be invited to the second peace summit which will be held later this year.

That is why we hope that India will support the Joint Communiqué on a Peace Framework adopted at the first global peace summit in Switzerland, and it will attend the second peace summit at the highest level. India’s participation at such a level will be a vivid illustration of India’s policy of maintaining balanced relations with all countries.