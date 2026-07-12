‘Taken to babas, forced to drink cow urine’: Ex-Sena UBT MP's daughter-in-law alleges black magic, torture

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) member of parliament Vinayak Raut and his son were booked for allegedly torturing his daughter-in-law and subjecting her to black magic and other occult practices, a police official said on Sunday. An FIR was registered regarding the matter on June 10 at the Kapurbawdi police station by 38-year-old Girija Raut. Vinayak Raut (right) denied the allegations and said divorce proceedings are already underway between his son Gitesh and Girija (left). (X/ @ANI)

In the complaint, she claimed that during the course of her marriage with Vinayak's son Jitesh, also referred to as Gitesh, several people, including two self-proclaimed godmen, had performed various indecent acts on her. Girija in her complaint stated that her marriage to Gitesh had been arranged in December, 2017 and that there were no physical relations between them till 2018, claiming that she was taken to occult practitioners to resolve marital issues.

“The victim has alleged that throughout their travels to countries like Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, and Thailand, she was constantly abused and beaten when she questioned the lack of a physical relationship. Instead, she was told that an 'external obstacle' was blocking their path,” the official said, citing Girija's complaint.

Girija said she was taken to black magic practitioners who had “performed rituals using a rooster” and “made dolls out of flour and pierced them with pins”. She said she was forced to drink cow urine, and given “turmeric powder and agarbatti powder to eat.” “My used clothes were given to black magic practitioners and my hair was plucked,” she added, saying she was “traumatised” by such acts.

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Victim alleges medical negligence, says specialists suggested home insemination In her complaint, Girija has alleged that her mother-in-law had forced her to consume pills in order to suppress her menstruation, which negatively impacted her medical health.

“The victim also claimed she was subjected to medical negligence when specialists allegedly refused her proper treatment, instead suggesting home insemination,” the official said citing Girija's complaint, PTI reported. Girija further said that Vinayat Raut was staying in a flat with his wife and daughter, while she stayed in a chawl with her husband.