RV Arlekar named Tamil Nadu governor, Kerala gets Om Prakash Mathur as President Murmu makes fresh appointments

President Droupadi Murmu made fresh appointments of governors of six states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Odisha – on Monday.

File photo of Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (PTI/File Photo)

RV Arlekar has been named as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, while Prakash Mathur, who was the governor of Sikkim, has been appointed the Governor of Kerala after President Murmu made fresh appointments.

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Other appointments include Braj Mohan Ram as Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand and Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim, according to a government statement.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.