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RV Arlekar named Tamil Nadu governor, Kerala gets Om Prakash Mathur as President Murmu makes fresh appointments

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday made fresh appointments for governors of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

Updated on: Oct 12, 2026, 21:58:40 IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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President Droupadi Murmu made fresh appointments of governors of six states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Odisha – on Monday.

File photo of Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (PTI/File Photo)
File photo of Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (PTI/File Photo)

RV Arlekar has been named as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, while Prakash Mathur, who was the governor of Sikkim, has been appointed the Governor of Kerala after President Murmu made fresh appointments.

Other appointments include Braj Mohan Ram as Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand and Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim, according to a government statement.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sana Fazili

Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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