Saif Ali Khan stabbed: 48 hours gone, 30 Mumbai Police teams formed. Where is the attacker?

It has been over 48 hours since Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an unidentified intruder at his upscale Bandra residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. Despite the efforts of more than 30 police teams, the attacker is still on the run. Actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker (left) was captured in CCTV camera footage.

Maharashtra minister of state for home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam ruled out underworld connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Doctors of Lilavati Hospital, where the actor is admitted, said Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

The actor suffered multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, during the attack around 2am and underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed in an autorickshaw.

Dr Nitin Dange speaks to the media on the health condition of actor Saif Ali Khan after he was attacked by an intruder, at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. (ANI)

"We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days, we will discharge him," news agency PTI quoted Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, as saying.

He added that a team of doctors checked on Saif Ali Khan and made him walk.

Saif Ali Khan attacked news: What we know so far: