Saif Ali Khan stabbed: 48 hours gone, 30 Mumbai Police teams formed. Where is the attacker?
Saif Ali Khan attacked news: Doctors of Lilavati Hospital said the actor is recovering well and expected to be discharged in two to three days.
It has been over 48 hours since Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an unidentified intruder at his upscale Bandra residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. Despite the efforts of more than 30 police teams, the attacker is still on the run.
Maharashtra minister of state for home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam ruled out underworld connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan.
Doctors of Lilavati Hospital, where the actor is admitted, said Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days.
Also Read | Saif Ali Khan has not requested any security cover; Minister of State for Home
The actor suffered multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, during the attack around 2am and underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed in an autorickshaw.
"We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days, we will discharge him," news agency PTI quoted Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, as saying.
He added that a team of doctors checked on Saif Ali Khan and made him walk.
Saif Ali Khan attacked news: What we know so far:
- The Mumbai Police picked up a carpenter in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan, 54, at his apartment in the wee hours of Thursday as he resembled the intruder and brought him to the Bandra Police station for questioning on Friday morning but released him later.
- The suspected attacker was not working for any criminal gang and probably was not even aware whose house he had entered, police said on Friday, citing their investigation carried out so far, PTI reported.
- He said over 30 teams have been formed to track down the attacker, who stabbed Saif in his 12th-floor apartment during a robbery attempt.
- The intruder's face was captured in CCTV camera footage. The video showed the attacker, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Saif lives, around 2.30am.
- During surgery, the doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment lodged in the actor's spine. They noted that if the knife had gone just 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury.
- An image of the sharp object, a knife blade, went viral on social media.
- Dr Nitin Dange said Saif was soaked in blood but walked into the hospital, also located in Bandra, "like a lion".
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with Bandra Police, regarding the attack. The statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers, news agency ANI reported.
- So far, over 30 statements have been recorded in connection with the attack.
- Autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, in whose vehicle the actor rushed to the hospital, is hogging media limelight and is being hailed as a hero. Rana said he was not aware that the passenger with a blood-soaked "kurta" he ferried to Lilavati Hospital was popular actor Khan, a Padma Shri awardee.