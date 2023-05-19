Home / India News / ‘This shows his mentality’: Sakshi Malik on WFI chief's ‘ 15 medal’ remark

‘This shows his mentality’: Sakshi Malik on WFI chief's ‘ 15 medal’ remark

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
May 19, 2023 04:45 PM IST

India's top wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik on Friday hit out at Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over his purported remark in which he said the protesting grapplers should return their prize money instead of medals as "they are only worth 15".

Wrestler Sakshi Malik greets a supporter during the ongoing protest against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)
Wrestler Sakshi Malik greets a supporter during the ongoing protest against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

"This shows his (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) mentality and how much he values the athletes," Malik was quoted by PTI as saying.

“He called our years of hard work as worth just 15. He has never seen our hard work. He never gave importance to wrestling and the athletes”, she added.

In an interview to a local channel, Singh was asked whether the wrestlers should return the money. The WFI chief is heard saying,"They should return the money. The medals will be sold for 15".

ALSO READ: At Jantar Mantar, Congress leader's ‘will give you blood’ vow to wrestlers

Singh's purported remark sparked a fresh controversy. Wrestler Bajrang Punia tweeted saying the WFI chief called the medal worth 15, which is his and the protesting wrestlers' 15 years of hard work. He added that the medal was not given to them in charity, but earned after shedding blood and sweat and winning for the country.

India's top wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers. The protest at Jantar Mantar has entered the 27th day with no solution in sight.

On Wednesday, the protesting wrestlers and their supporters had marched to the Hanuman temple and visited the Bangla Sahib gurdwara to offer prayers.

“It is our country's misfortune. Does every girl of the country need to do a sit-in to get justice. Can't we punish the guilty, our country cannot be so weak”, wrestler Vinesh Phogat said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
wrestlers protest brij bhushan sharan singh sakshi malik bajrang punia + 2 more
wrestlers protest brij bhushan sharan singh sakshi malik bajrang punia + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out