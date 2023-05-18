Bajrang Punia, Swati Maliwal slam WFI chief for ‘ 15 medals’ remarks: ‘People like you…’

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia and Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday slammed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief purportedly commented that the protesting grapplers should return their prize money instead of medals as "they are only worth ₹15". Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat visit Rajghat in New Delhi on Thursday.(PTI)

In a video interview, apparently given to a local channel, Brij Bhushan is purportedly heard saying, “No, they should return the money. Medals will be sold for ₹15.”

Reacting to the WFI chief's remarks, Punia tweeted in Hindi, “The medal that this man is saying is worth ₹15… behind that medal is our 15 years of hard work. People like you did not give in charity, they have been earned after shedding blood and sweat after winning for the country. Had he not considered girls as toys and players as humans, he would not have talked like this.”

On Wednesday, Punia said, “Whatever medals I have won in India, I am willing to return them. My international medals were not given to me by the Indian government, so I'll keep those. I am also ready to return Arjuna and Khel Ratna honours if we don't get justice.”

The multiple World Championships medallist also stated that the wrestlers are in touch with their international counterparts and may soon receive a groundswell of support from the larger sporting community.

Maliwal too reacted sharply to Brij Bhushan's comments. “Such lousy people who weigh the hard work of champions in coins are running the federation. That's why today daughters have to sit on the road for justice. This medal is not worth ₹15, this man's mentality is worth two pennies!” the DCW chief tweeted in Hindi.

The protesting wrestlers said they were willing to “sacrifice” their careers in the sport, in order to ensure justice for the women grapplers.

Addressing the media after paying a visit to Raj Ghat in the evening along with Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and their supporters, Punia said they won't budge till the Brij Bhushan is arrested for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers, including a minor.

"Our fight for justice will continue. We are getting great support from the entire country. The government's motto is Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save girl Educate girl), so it should keep in mind these are the country's daughters," Punia said.

Asked if the protest, which has been going on for the past 26 days at Jantar Mantar, is hampering their preparation for this year's Asian Games, Bajrang said getting justice for the victims is their priority now.

"If we get justice for the daughters it is our biggest medal. We are willing to sacrifice. The fight is for good people in WFI and not people like Brij Bhushan or his followers who will keep on molesting women wrestlers," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON