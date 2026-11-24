Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that the government will take stringent action against anyone selling fake cosmetics andsale of any such product lacking the requisite approvals will not be permitted in the state.

Sale of fake cosmetics lacking approval will not be permitted in Keralam: Health Minister more less

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Muraleedharan told reporters that while there will be no compromise in the government action against those selling fake cosmetics, "the public should avoid experimenting with such creams".

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The minister made it clear that any such product that does not have government approval or clearance will not be allowed to be sold in the state, and anyone found doing so will face strict action.

"Directions have been issued to the state Drugs Controller to carry out more inspections," he said.

He said that several aspects, including the source of such creams and what is being mixed in them, have to be examined, and that is why he has asked the State Home Minister to order a vigilance probe into the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue came to light after a 17-year-old girl from Malappuram district allegedly developed a serious kidney disease after using a fairness cream bought online following promotions by Instagram influencers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue came to light after a 17-year-old girl from Malappuram district allegedly developed a serious kidney disease after using a fairness cream bought online following promotions by Instagram influencers. {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors treating the girl found dangerously high levels of mercury in her body.

The police have registered a case following a complaint over the product.

The issue has also drawn attention to singer Saleem Kodathoor, who recently said he had been diagnosed with membranous nephropathy after using a fairness cream about 10 years ago.

He said he had undergone several months of treatment and hospitalisation.

Following the complaints, the health minister had directed the State Drugs Controller to conduct inspections across the state to check the sale and online promotion of illegal cosmetics and other unapproved products.

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He has also sought strict action against social media influencers promoting fake and substandard cosmetic products.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.