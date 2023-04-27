Home / India News / Same-sex marriage hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Centre on Day 6
Live

Same-sex marriage hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Centre on Day 6

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Same-sex marriage hearing Live Updates: The top court heard arguments on day 5 on pleas seeking marriage equality.

The Centre requested the top court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament. (File)
The Centre requested the top court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament. (File)
BySanskriti Falor
OPEN APP

Same-sex marriage SC hearing Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday entered into day 5 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India. The Centre requested the top court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact".

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 27, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    Why is India discussing same-sex marriage? 5 points

    The Supreme Court's five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday continued hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.

    The petitions before the apex court include those seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under various Acts, like the Special Marriage Act, Foreign Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act.

    The arguments from both sides put forth their views. The same-sex couples and LGBTQIA+ activists hope for a judgement in their favour as they strongly argue that marriage is a union of two people - not just a male and a female, while the government strongly opposes this view and affirms that a marriage can take place only between a man and a woman.

    "Same-sex marriages are not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children," the government argued in the court. Read Here.

  • Apr 27, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    The Supreme Court to hear Centre's arguments today

    The Supreme Court will be hearing Centre's arguments on the non-heterosexual unions on Thursday. 

    Petitioners' arguments were wrapped up on Wednesday and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre. 

    Mehta urged the court to leave the matter to Parliament. He said, “Wherever legislature has stepped in, they have correspondingly amended other statutes. But, note that none of the various statutes that would be affected have been challenged here. So court cannot do what Parliament can.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court

At 9,300, India records marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 09:30 AM IST

India records over 9,300 new Covid cases, marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday

India records over 9,300 new Covid cases, marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Kejriwal's official bungalow can't be rebuilt from scratch as…: Ajay Maken

india news
Published on Apr 27, 2023 09:07 AM IST

'This is the first time we got to know Dior marble and curtains worth crore can strengthen the roof,' BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Congress leader Ajay Maken said if Kejriwal's residence has been reconstructed, then it was illegal.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Aadhaar authentication transactions climb to 2.31 billion in March

india news
Published on Apr 27, 2023 09:07 AM IST

The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT said the March number is better than the February when 2.26 billion authentication transactions were carried out.

Another benefit of the adoption of e-KYC is it has also significantly reduced customer acquisition costs for financial institutions, telecom service providers and others. (File)
ANI |

Morning Brief: Child rights body directs Bournvita on ads amid ‘high sugar’ row

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 09:01 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCPCR writes to Bournvita (File)
ByHT News Desk

Interpol top post poll: Hectic lobbying begins; India expected to play key role

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 08:46 AM IST

India will be an important player in the exercise as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Praveen Sinha was elected to Interpol’s executive committee in 2021 for three years

Jurgen Stock’s term as Interpol secretary general ends in 2024. (Twitter)
ByNeeraj Chauhan

Same-sex marriage hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Centre on Day 6

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Same-sex marriage hearing Live Updates: The top court heard arguments on day 5 on pleas seeking marriage equality.

The Centre requested the top court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament. (File)
BySanskriti Falor

Remove ‘misleading’ ads: Child rights body to Bournvita amid ‘high sugar’ row

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 08:36 AM IST

NCPCR wrote to Bournvita amid huge row over allegations of having high sugar content in the milk supplement.

NCPCR writes to Bournvita(File)
BySnehashish Roy

'If five wise men decide something...': Kiren Rijiju on same-sex marriage

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 08:49 AM IST

On the same-sex hearing, Rijiju said he won't make any adverse comments but the issue concerns every citizen and if people don't want it, it can't be imposed.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju spoke about the Supreme Court's hearing of the same-sex marriage case.(PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Watch: Badrinath Dham opens for darshan with Vedic chants, tunes of Army band

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 07:37 AM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said every possible effort has been made to ensure the Char Dham Yatra is easy and safe for devotees.

Badrinath Temple, decorated with flowers, on the eve of its doors opening, in Chamoli.(PTI)
ANI |

'Challenge Rahul Gandhi to tweet against Sharad Pawar': Himanta Biswa Sarma

india news
Published on Apr 27, 2023 05:57 AM IST

“A senior Congress leader asked me what will be the use of a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi as he probably doesnot know what he tweeted,” Himanta said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma asked why Rahul Gandhi has not tweeted against Sharad Pawar.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address public gathering in Karnataka today

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 09:23 AM IST

Breaking news highlights April 27, 2023: Get breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

EPS meets Shah amid strained ties with BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:50 AM IST

AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) met Union home minister Amit Shah amidst strained relationship with BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

EPS meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid strained ties with Tamil Nadu BJP. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Rebuild panel, give details of its members: Madras HC to Kalakshetra

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The premium performing arts institution has been in the spotlight after students went on protests alleging sexual harassment by four teachers

The students in their petition have sought a safe learning environment and a redressal mechanism to deal with complaints on campus. (FILE)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Pregnant woman found dead on Vizag beach

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:37 AM IST

A pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide by walking into the Bay of Bengal at Rama Krishnapuram beach in Andhra Pradesh. Her body was found buried up to the torso in the sand.

Pregnant woman’s body found on Vizag’s beach (Reresentational Image)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Andhra Pradesh: Tussle between media houses takes political colour

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 07:17 AM IST

The ongoing tussle between two media houses in Andhra Pradesh has taken a political colour ahead of the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Tussle between media houses take political colour in Andhra Pradesh. (AP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out