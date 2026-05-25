Sandmining lays siege to a sanctuary

The vast floodplains stretching along the Chambal river in Madhya Pradesh are baking under the searing summer sun. In Morena, the temperature has soared past 45°C. In Khajuraho, it touched 47.4°C. Mined-out pits on the Chambal river floodplain (HT Photo/Raj K Raj) But just off NH-44 outside Morena, respite lurks in the form of an unlikely oasis. Here at the Eco Park in Deori, around 240 gharials luxuriate in the cool shade of specially designed covered enclosures – each filled with fine river sand from the Chambal river and small water tanks to mimic their natural habitat – protecting them from the harsh sun and predators. These reptiles are between one and three, with the oldest residents to be released at the Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary towards the end of the year. The gharials are lucky. Outside the manicured 3.5-acre park, just 15km away, the natural habitat of the animals – what should be undulating and wide undisturbed floodplains consisting of sand from the Chambal river – looks ravaged. Large craters scar the banks of the Chambal with clear evidence of sandmining leaving deep indentations where once natural sand would have accumulated through the river’s flow. The riverbank – which once acted as the nesting site for the gharials and accounted for nearly 80–90% of the entire global wild gharial population – is degraded, with deep pits pockmarking the floodplain landscape. Craters now sit where sand should have been. “We have seen sandmining take place here for almost three decades now. While it was out in the open in the early 2000s, it is largely limited to night these days. At the end of the day, mining has not stopped, despite interventions,” said a senior Madhya Pradesh forest department official who has worked in the area for the last 36 years. Sandmining first reared its head in the area in the late 1990s. And even as courts have been at pains to reiterate bans and underline the curbs, little has changed on the ground. The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has previously recommended altering the boundaries of the sanctuary to allow partial sandmining in some parts of Morena – a proposal that would cover nearly 300 hectares. But the apex court rejected this plan. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court observed that steps to prevent illegal sandmining existed merely on paper, noted severe gaps in the present enforcement action, and received suggestions from the expert body of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC). Spot checks by HT confirmed the apex court’s observations. Areas around a major bridge in Morena were heavily protected by forest guards and nearly 100 Special Armed Force (SAF). But the sandmining site appeared to have merely shifted, with several tractors spotted carrying river sand, even in bright daylight, emerging from nearby areas like Rithona, Ambah and Nayakpura. This movement intensified at night-time, with little resistance from security personnel, HT found.

Special Armed Force (SAF) personnel deployed near Rajghat bridge (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

One thing was evident – the sanctuary’s fragile habitat, which is also home to the endangered Gangetic river dolphin, the red-crowned roofed turtle and the Indian skimmer – clearly needs more protection. It also requires better enforcement. In the Hindu epic Mahabharata, a notorious game of dice where the Pandavas gamble and lose Draupadi to the Kauravas took place on the banks of the Chambal. Incensed by her public humiliation, Draupadi cursed the river for bearing witness to her disgrace. The myth of the curse, ironically, saved the Chambal from pillage and degradation for centuries, keeping its waters pristine and banks untouched. Instead, its ravines became infamous for dacoits who took advantage of the undulating landscape, dotted with mud hillocks, jungles and thorny shrubs, to loot police stations, treasuries and granaries. Today, the dacoits have faded away. They have been replaced by the faceless sand mafia, responsible for dozens of deaths in the area since 2010, through cave-ins or direct attacks on forest officials and residents. Locals and experts said this spot — where Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh intersect — is a sandmining hotbed. The 5,400sq km sanctuary spanning across the three states is also home to the Indian skimmer (rynchops albicollis) – an endangered waterbird globally renowned for its unique beak, with a larger lower mandible that it uses to skim the water and push fish and other prey inside; the mugger crocodile (crocodylus palustris), also known as marsh crocodiles and the red-crowned roofed turtles (batagur kachuga), which use the sanctuary as a nesting site. On paper, the conservation projects are working. This February, an annual assessment by the Madhya Pradesh forest department, showed the number of gharials at 2,938, an increase from 476 in 2025. The Gangetic dolphin count was 155, up from 111 last year. But both species are facing external threats. In Morena, HT found a nearly 4km stretch either side of the Rajghat bridge that was devoid of dolphins and had only a few gharials. Locals said the area was much more populated earlier. “We only see three dolphins in this part of the sanctuary, where earlier you would see them in double digits. Since the bridge was built and sandmining picked up, the number of dolphins has dropped significantly. Gharials require undisturbed, clear sand, which is missing here through all the sandmining,” said 40-year-old local boatman Kalyan Singh. “While boating, I also try to educate people and try to show them different species seen here.” Singh said people now have to boat further to spot gharials. Jailabdeen A, who works with the Gharial Ecology Project of the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust said mining around the Rajghat bridge intensified over the years as the highway and other roads in the area developed. “Before the Covid-19 pandemic, sandmining used to be heavily around the bridge. But after the pandemic, it has spread across the sanctuary,” he said. Jyoti Dandotiya, the person in charge of the hatchery at the Gharial Eco Park, said while long-term data for species, including gharials, trends positively, it is important to protect natural habitats and sand. “In 1978-79, there were only around 75 gharials, so the figure has shot up rapidly through this conservation and rearing programme. The Chambal river’s flow is extremely strong during the monsoon season and when they hatch, these gharials are only about 30cm long and prone to being swept away by the floods. While each gharial can lay between 18 and 52 eggs, the survival rate is low during the monsoon, as compared to the hatchery here. Another key factor is the sand. These gharials are extremely picky about the shape of the sand quality and the space along the river, before they finally burrow around 60cm deep and lay their eggs. If this habitat is mined, they either don’t lay eggs there or their eggs end up being destroyed by the sandmining,” Dandotiya said. The site is equally important for the Indian skimmer too, which lays its eggs directly on these sandbanks. Biologist RJ Rao, 70, member of the NBWL, who has also extensively studied aquatic animals and wildlife in the Chambal river said that unlike gharials and crocodiles, which lay their eggs underneath the sand, the skimmer lays its eggs directly on the shallow sand. “It is essential they have minimal disturbance from humans. If there is any activity, the bird will desert the egg and fly away. If it stays away for even a few hours, the egg will dry up,” Rao said. The crackdown challenge The Supreme Court noted glaring enforcement failures, pointing to unregistered tractors ferrying illegally mined sand, inadequate protection for forest staff, and a severe shortage of guards in ecologically sensitive stretches. CEC flagged Rajasthan’s failure to notify an eco-sensitive zone around the sanctuary, saying the legal vacuum was enabling rampant mining in the critical gharial habitat. “How can tractors run without registration? And what are home guards to do against armed organised mafia? Having a special task force would be the best answer,” the court said.

Tractors carrying mined sand on the Dholpur-Morena highway, in Madhya Pradesh (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)