News / India News / Sanjay Singh arrest LIVE updates: AAP workers gather at Delhi office ahead of protest
Live

Sanjay Singh arrest LIVE updates: AAP workers gather at Delhi office ahead of protest

Oct 05, 2023 12:49 PM IST
OPEN APP

Sanjay Singh arrest news LIVE updates: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are also holding protests simultaneously at the Rajghat.

Sanjay Singh arrest news LIVE updates: Several workers of the party have gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding the release of Sanjay Singh.

AAP workers at the party's office in New Delhi.
AAP workers at the party's office in New Delhi.(X)

Singh was arrested Wednesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. His arrest triggered a political firestorm as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being behind it. The Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will hold protests outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today.

The under-scanner excise policy was rolled out in November 2021 for the 2021-22 financial year, marking the exit of the Delhi government from retail sales of alcohol. It allowed private players to bid for licenses. The probe agency has alleged that kickbacks were paid to implement the excise policy which was scrapped after Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena asked for an investigation into alleged irregularities.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    Will ensure law and order is maintained, says Delhi Police commissioner

    "It is a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party. The crowd is gathering gradually. Police are present here to maintain the law and order professionally. We are in communication with the organisers. We will make sure that law and order are maintained... We will try to contain the protestors..." Special CP Law and Order Dependra Pathak said, according to ANI.

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    BJP's 'vindictive politics' knows no bounds, says MK Stalin

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has claimed that the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raids on DMK MP Jagathrakshakan are examples of BJP's misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders.

    “This deliberate persecution of opposition leaders is an assault on democracy. The BJP conveniently forgets that the Supreme Court has just warned the ED to be transparent and fair. But it seems they are hell-bent on disregarding the rule of law and democracy,” he wrote on X.

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    SC issues clarification on remarks regarding excise policy case

    A day after the Supreme Court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to explain why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not made an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, the court clarified that its intention was not to implicate anybody.

    “We want to clarify that our question was not to implicate anyone. Suppose, if as per the prosecution, the beneficiary is A and if A is not being prosecuted, can B or C be prosecuted? In that context, the question was posed,” Justice Khanna said while hearing the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Read more.

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    BJP leaders protest against AAP govt

    Leaders of the BJP are staging a protest against the AAP government at Delhi's Rajghat, a day after Sanjay Singh was arrested in the excise policy case.

    "Sanjay Singh's arrest is very obvious. Dinesh Arora, accused in the Delhi excise policy scam, has claimed that Sanjay Singh organised the meetings between him and Arvind Kejriwal," BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj told PTI.

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    Sanjay Singh arrest Live news: AAP workers gather at Delhi office

    Several workers of the party have gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding the release of Sanjay Singh, reports PTI.

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    AAP workers detained in Mumbai

    Several workers and supporters of Aam Aadmi Party who were protesting against the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh have now been detained by the Mumbai Police, reports ANI.

  • Oct 05, 2023 11:59 AM IST

    Sanjay Singh Arrest News Live: Public is taking cognisance of such incidents, says Sachin Pilot

    On Sanjay Singh's arrest, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the public is taking cognisance of such incidents and will take the right decision in 2024.

    “ED action is being seen by all. In the last few years, ED action has been on people who are against BJP. When such things happen with opposition leaders right before elections, then questions are raised,” he told reporters.

  • Oct 05, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    ‘Kingpin of the liquor scam is still out,’ says Anurag Thakur

    Union minister Anurag Thakur has said that the kingpin of the liquor scam is still out but his number will come soon as the investigation is underway.

    “People are laughing at Kejriwal now. Tension is visible on his face. His deputy chief minister (former) is in jail, health minister (former) is in jail. And these are the people who came to power by raising slogans against corruption,” Thakur said. Read more.

  • Oct 05, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    Sanjay Singh Arrest News Live: BJP claims investigation will incriminate 'someone at top'

    BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has claimed that the ED has found “incriminating documents” from Sanjay Singh's residence.

    “As per media sources, the incriminating documents procured from the house of Sanjay Singh will incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP,” he claimed. Read more.

  • Oct 05, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    Sanjay Singh's father blames ED ‘masters

    The family and friends of AAP leader Sanjay Singh have called the latter's arrest by the ED "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic". Singh's father Dinesh Singh, in a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, said the agency did what their "masters told them".

    "They (ED) did what their masters told them. They did not find anything at my residence. When you don't find anything, the search takes time. They did not find anything so it took time," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read more.

  • Oct 05, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    AAP dares BJP to make evidence against Sanjay Singh public

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday urged the BJP-led Central government to make public any evidence against the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

    “I want to challenge the BJP that if they found any evidence against Sanjay Singh, they should make it public or they should quit politics. They can send their officers anywhere where Sanjay Singh visited and I can vouch that they will not find anything against him,” AAP leader Atishi said.

    She further charged that the Centre is “trying to silence” Sanjay Singh by arresting him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay singh aam aadmi party enforcement directorate + 1 more

HM inaugurates 3rd anti-terror conference, says Modi govt committed to oust terrorism

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 12:38 PM IST

The closed-door two-day event is being attended by all federal intelligence agencies including R&AW, IB, ED, CBI, anti-terror squads (ATSs) of the states, NTRO and others

Other issues to be discussed at the conference include unfenced land borders, mass agitations. (Amit Shah | Facebook)
ByNeeraj Chauhan

On 'why AAP not an accused' query, a clarification from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court had asked why the AAP was not made an accused in the case in which Manish Sisodia, among others, is facing trial.

The Supreme Court of India. (HT file photo)
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 12:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Orange alert in disaster-hit Sikkim, heavy rain warning for these states: IMD

Weather updates: Sikkim, West Bengal, Jharkhand and few other states have been put on an alert by the IMD for Thursday.

Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Sikkim for Thursday.
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 11:54 AM IST
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Sikkim flash floods: Toll increases to 14 as damaged infra hampers rescue ops

The flash floods in Sikkim were triggered on Wednesday after a glacial lake overflowed following torrential rains in the Himalayan region

The flooding along the Teesta River. (AP)
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 11:49 AM IST
ByPramod Giri

Sanjay Singh arrest LIVE updates: AAP workers gather at Delhi office

Sanjay Singh arrest news LIVE updates: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are also holding protests simultaneously at the Rajghat.

live AAP workers at the party's office in New Delhi.(X)
india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 12:49 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

AAP’s Atishi challenges BJP to prove graft charges against arrested Sanjay Singh

Atishi said the BJP is targetting Singh without any evidence because he is a strong voice in parliament against the ruling party’s own illegal practices

Aam Aadmi Party leader, Atishi. (HT Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 11:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sanjay Singh arrest: Father blames ED ‘masters’; BJP slams ‘don of corruption’

Raghu Thakur, Singh's friend and political mentor, said the latter won't be intimidated ED's move.

Sanjay Singh with Arvind Kejriwal(HT photo)
india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 11:25 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

BJP claims documents 'incriminate someone at top'; AAP hits back

The Enforcement Directorate arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh after questioning him during a day-long raid at his residence.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 11:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Sikkim Flood News Live: Over 5000 people across villages affected, says official

Sikkim Flood News Live: As of now, 2,011 individuals have been successfully rescued.

live Rescue work continues after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped the Rangpo town in Sikkim on Thursday.(AP)
india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 12:11 PM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

If ED makes AAP party in liquor case, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh innocent: Atishi

On the possibility of ED naming AAP as accused in the liquor case, Delhi minister Atishi said it will only prove that ED has no evidence against individuals.

If ED makes AAP party in liquor case, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh innocent: AAP
india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 11:28 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in Rajasthan, MP today | Details

In MP, in line with celebrations of the 500th birth centenary of Rani Durgavati, PM will perform bhoomi poojan of ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 10:58 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

IT dept searches over 20 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

Jagathrakshakan represents the Arakonnam constituency of Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha.

The searches are being held at over 20 premises linked to the DMK MP.(ANI)
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 10:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Who next after Sisodia, Sanjay Singh…Kejriwal tensed: Union minister's threat

Anurag Thakur said all those who have been given honesty certificates by Kejriwal are in jail.

Kejriwal said Sanjay Singh's arrest shows PM Modi's frustration as the investigating agencies did not find anything against AAP leaders so far.
india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 10:18 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh notifies 35% quota for women in govt jobs

Madhya Pradesh government introduces 35% reservation for women in recruitment ahead of the assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an event to transfer installments of Ladli Behna Yojana and inauguration of various development works, in Burhanpur district, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.(PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 10:02 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Global GDP growth at risk due to climate change: Report

Around 30% of the average annual loss is associated with hazards such as earthquakes and tsunamis whereas 70% is associated with climate-related hazards like cyclones, floods, and storms

A flood-hit locality in Gangtok. (PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 05, 2023 09:38 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out