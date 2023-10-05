Sanjay Singh arrest LIVE updates: AAP workers gather at Delhi office ahead of protest
Singh was arrested Wednesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. His arrest triggered a political firestorm as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being behind it. The Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will hold protests outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today.
The under-scanner excise policy was rolled out in November 2021 for the 2021-22 financial year, marking the exit of the Delhi government from retail sales of alcohol. It allowed private players to bid for licenses. The probe agency has alleged that kickbacks were paid to implement the excise policy which was scrapped after Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena asked for an investigation into alleged irregularities.
- Oct 05, 2023 12:48 PM IST
Will ensure law and order is maintained, says Delhi Police commissioner
"It is a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party. The crowd is gathering gradually. Police are present here to maintain the law and order professionally. We are in communication with the organisers. We will make sure that law and order are maintained... We will try to contain the protestors..." Special CP Law and Order Dependra Pathak said, according to ANI.
- Oct 05, 2023 12:38 PM IST
BJP's 'vindictive politics' knows no bounds, says MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has claimed that the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raids on DMK MP Jagathrakshakan are examples of BJP's misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders.
“This deliberate persecution of opposition leaders is an assault on democracy. The BJP conveniently forgets that the Supreme Court has just warned the ED to be transparent and fair. But it seems they are hell-bent on disregarding the rule of law and democracy,” he wrote on X.
- Oct 05, 2023 12:28 PM IST
SC issues clarification on remarks regarding excise policy case
A day after the Supreme Court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to explain why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not made an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, the court clarified that its intention was not to implicate anybody.
“We want to clarify that our question was not to implicate anyone. Suppose, if as per the prosecution, the beneficiary is A and if A is not being prosecuted, can B or C be prosecuted? In that context, the question was posed,” Justice Khanna said while hearing the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Read more.
- Oct 05, 2023 12:13 PM IST
BJP leaders protest against AAP govt
Leaders of the BJP are staging a protest against the AAP government at Delhi's Rajghat, a day after Sanjay Singh was arrested in the excise policy case.
"Sanjay Singh's arrest is very obvious. Dinesh Arora, accused in the Delhi excise policy scam, has claimed that Sanjay Singh organised the meetings between him and Arvind Kejriwal," BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj told PTI.
- Oct 05, 2023 12:08 PM IST
Sanjay Singh arrest Live news: AAP workers gather at Delhi office
Several workers of the party have gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding the release of Sanjay Singh, reports PTI.
- Oct 05, 2023 12:00 PM IST
AAP workers detained in Mumbai
Several workers and supporters of Aam Aadmi Party who were protesting against the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh have now been detained by the Mumbai Police, reports ANI.
- Oct 05, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrest News Live: Public is taking cognisance of such incidents, says Sachin Pilot
On Sanjay Singh's arrest, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the public is taking cognisance of such incidents and will take the right decision in 2024.
“ED action is being seen by all. In the last few years, ED action has been on people who are against BJP. When such things happen with opposition leaders right before elections, then questions are raised,” he told reporters.
- Oct 05, 2023 11:55 AM IST
‘Kingpin of the liquor scam is still out,’ says Anurag Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur has said that the kingpin of the liquor scam is still out but his number will come soon as the investigation is underway.
“People are laughing at Kejriwal now. Tension is visible on his face. His deputy chief minister (former) is in jail, health minister (former) is in jail. And these are the people who came to power by raising slogans against corruption,” Thakur said. Read more.
- Oct 05, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrest News Live: BJP claims investigation will incriminate 'someone at top'
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has claimed that the ED has found “incriminating documents” from Sanjay Singh's residence.
“As per media sources, the incriminating documents procured from the house of Sanjay Singh will incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP,” he claimed. Read more.
- Oct 05, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Sanjay Singh's father blames ED ‘masters
The family and friends of AAP leader Sanjay Singh have called the latter's arrest by the ED "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic". Singh's father Dinesh Singh, in a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, said the agency did what their "masters told them".
"They (ED) did what their masters told them. They did not find anything at my residence. When you don't find anything, the search takes time. They did not find anything so it took time," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read more.
- Oct 05, 2023 11:41 AM IST
AAP dares BJP to make evidence against Sanjay Singh public
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday urged the BJP-led Central government to make public any evidence against the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
“I want to challenge the BJP that if they found any evidence against Sanjay Singh, they should make it public or they should quit politics. They can send their officers anywhere where Sanjay Singh visited and I can vouch that they will not find anything against him,” AAP leader Atishi said.
She further charged that the Centre is “trying to silence” Sanjay Singh by arresting him.