‘Sarkar banegi, jhagda shuru’: Bhupesh Baghel's big claim on NDA 3.0

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that mid-term Lok Sabha elections will be held within a year. Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)

“Fellow workers, be ready! Mid-term elections can be held within six months to one year. Fadnavis is resigning, Yogi ji's chair is shaking. Bhajan Lal Sharma is also wavering,” Baghel posted on social platform X.



Commenting on NDA ally Janata Dal (United), the Congress leader said,"The government has not been formed yet but JD(U) spokesperson is talking about cancelling the Agniveer scheme and conducting caste census. They say that there is no need for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). These are all the issues that Rahul Gandhi has raised."

"Now the government will be formed and the fight will start. Aur ye samaj le ki jab jhagda shuru hoga to ghar ujadne me zyada der nahi lagega. Sarkar benegi aur jhagda shuru honge (You should understand that when the fights begin, the house will be eroded. The government will be formed and squabbles will begin)," Baghel, who lost from Rajnandgaon to BJP's Santosh Pandey by 44,411 votes, said.

In Chhattisgarh, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 out of 11 seats while Congress secured one seat, Korba, which was won by Jyotsna Charandas Mahant.



Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his council of ministers will take oath of office at 7:15 pm on June 9.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed 73-year-old Modi as the prime minister-designate after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda handed her a letter on the BJP stalwart's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.

The BJP won 240 seats in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, falling short of the halfway mark in the 543-member House, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) together won 293 seats, which is a comfortable majority.