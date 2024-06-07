‘Demo-kursi, not democracy’: Jairam Ramesh takes ‘⅓ PM’ dig at Narendra Modi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday slammed Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling the results of the 2024 general elections a “prachand haar” (ultimate loss) for the saffron party. Ramesh also called Modi as a “one-third prime minister”, clubbing him with Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams Narendra Modi, BJP

Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP believes in ‘demo-kursi’ and not democracy. He also expressed confidence that the NDA won't be able to maintain its alliance.

While speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "2024 elections were 'prachand haar' for Narendra Modi...He is 1/3rd PM -Narendra-Naidu-Nitish...They won't be able to run the alliance. They(BJP) believe in 'demo-kursi' not democracy..."

Ramesh made the remark after Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of NDA Parliamentary party, backed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. The two political leaders play a crucial role in the formation of the NDA government for the third term, as the BJP on its own did not touch the majority mark in the Lok Sabha elections.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said, "We are congratulating all of us as we have won a wonderful majority. I have seen during the election campaign, for three months PM Modi never took any rest. Day and night he has campaigned. He stated and ended with the same spirit. In Andhra Pradesh, we had three public meetings and one big rally and it has made a huge difference in winning the election in Andhra Pradesh..."

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were behind India's ‘biggest stock market scam’ worth ₹30 lakh crore. He also urged an inquiry to be launched in the same by Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made comments about investing in the stock market just days before the election result was announced. His comments came after market investors faced a loss of ₹31 lakh crore as BSE Sensex tumbled nearly 6 percent on June 4, when the election results were announced.