News / India News / Satya Pal Malik on CBI searches at his premises: ‘Dictator trying to scare me’

Satya Pal Malik on CBI searches at his premises: ‘Dictator trying to scare me’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 05:50 PM IST

The CBI searched premises linked to Malik at R K Puram, Dwarka and Asian Games Village in Delhi, besides those in Gurugram and Baghpat

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday condemned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searches at his premises in connection with its probe into a 2,200 crore corruption case.

“I have been ill since the past 3-4 days and am hospitalised. Despite this, the government agencies are raiding my house on direction by the dictator. My driver, assistant have been raided and are being harassed. I am a farmer's son and will not be scared by the raids. I am with the farmers,” Malik said in an X post.

“I had complained against people accused of corruption. But CBI raided my house instead of searching them. You will not get anything from my house except my 4-5 kurta pyjamas. The dictator is trying to scare me by misusing government agencies. I am a farmer's son, won't be scared and bow down,” Malik, who served as the governor of erstwhile state of J&K between August 2018 and October 2019, said.

The CBI searched premises linked to Malik at R K Puram, Dwarka and Asian Games Village in Delhi, besides those in Gurugram and Baghpat, PTI reported.

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik
What is Kiru Hydel Project case?

The case pertains to alleged corruption in awarding a civil-work contract related to the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP). Malik had claimed that he was offered a 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

"The case was registered on allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract worth approximately 2,200 crore of civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in 2019," the CBI had said earlier.

"Though a decision was taken in 47th Board meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented (as per decision taken in 48th board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd,"the FIR had alleged.

