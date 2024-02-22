Satya Pal Malik in cross-hairs: CBI raids premises linked to former J&K governor in hydel project case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at over 30 locations including premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project in the Union territory. Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo)

The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth ₹2,200 crore, officials said.

Satya Pal Malik, who served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019, had claimed he was offered a ₹300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one related to the 624-megawatt Kiru project, a run-of-river scheme over the Chenab river in Kishtwar district.

The federal agency had conducted searches at around eight locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir last month in the ongoing probe. The CBI had recovered digital devices, computers, property documents and incriminating documents in addition to cash of over ₹21 lakh.

A spokesperson for the CBI had said that the case was registered based on a reference received from the J&K government against the then chairman, MD, and directors of CVPPPL, a private company and unknown others.

It was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to the Kiru hydroelectric project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed.

"Though a decision was taken in 47th Board meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, same was not implemented (as per decision taken in 48th board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd," the FIR has alleged.

