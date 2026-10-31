SC cancels bail granted to expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, directs him to surrender by Dec 1

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to expelled Janata Dal (United) legislator Anant Singh in the murder case of Jan Suraaj Party leader Dularchand Yadav and directed him to surrender by December 1. The court also ordered the Bihar government to complete the investigation within four months.

India News

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A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale passed the order on a petition filed by Yadav’s grandson, Niraj Kumar, challenging the Patna High Court’s March 19 order granting bail to Singh. The bench described the facts of the case as “serious” and “disturbing”, and said the allegations would be examined during the trial.

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The petitioner argued that the high court had granted bail citing political rivalry while overlooking Singh’s criminal record. Advocate Shilpi Chowdhary, appearing for Yadav’s grandson, said the 75-year-old was unarmed and had not provoked the accused. Yadav was campaigning for Singh’s rival candidate in Mokama during the Bihar assembly elections last year when he was allegedly shot and run over by a car.

Opposing the cancellation of bail, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Singh, said the petition contained incorrect information. He submitted that only 13 cases were pending against Singh, of which two involved heinous offences, including murder and attempt to murder. He also disputed the prosecution’s claim that Yadav was run over by Singh’s vehicle, citing eyewitness accounts that the incident occurred after the vehicle had passed.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bihar government, represented by advocate Naveen Kumar, told the court that Singh carries “massive criminal history”, with 62 recorded cases involving murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and offences under the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bihar government, represented by advocate Naveen Kumar, told the court that Singh carries “massive criminal history”, with 62 recorded cases involving murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and offences under the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The state also informed the court that Yadav’s grandson had complained of receiving death threats after Singh was granted bail and that unidentified anti-social elements were keeping watch outside his house.

The court directed Singh, who was arrested on November 1, 2025, to surrender by December 1. Dave sought time citing a marriage in Singh’s family, while the state was asked to ensure the investigation was completed within four months.