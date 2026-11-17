The Supreme Court has dissolved a 13-year-old marriage, directing the husband to pay ₹30 crore as permanent alimony to his wife and set aside another ₹45 crore for their nine-year-old son as part of a comprehensive settlement to end multiple matrimonial and criminal proceedings between the estranged couple.

The settlement also addresses the father’s access to child, retaining the parenting plan submitted by the husband before SC. (File photo)

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The settlement, recorded by a bench of justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh, also provides for purchasing residential accommodation worth up to ₹5 crore from the child’s trust funds. The woman will have the right to reside there until she remarries or the child turns 25, whichever is earlier. If she remarries before the child turns 25, she will forfeit her right to reside in the property. If she remains unmarried after the child turns 25, her continued stay will be at his sole discretion.

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Invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to bring a complete quietus to the dispute, the court dissolved the marriage on November 16 and made the settlement terms part of its order. The couple married in January 2013 and have a son born in May 2017.

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Under the financial arrangement, the ₹45 crore earmarked for the child will be held by the mother in trust for him. The residential property, to be purchased using funds from this trust, will be owned by the trust, not the woman. The permanent alimony of ₹30 crore is to be paid through a demand draft simultaneously with the handover of keys and vacant, peaceful possession of the family home in Kolkata, within a week of the order.

The settlement also addresses the father’s access to the child, retaining the parenting plan submitted by the husband before the court. Any disagreement over its interpretation, implementation or modification must first be addressed through good-faith efforts by both parents, keeping the child’s best interests and welfare paramount. If they fail to resolve their differences amicably, either parent can approach the competent court for appropriate directions or modification.

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Senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Sunil Fernandes appeared for the husband, while senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal represented the wife.

Dispute involved multiple legal proceedings

The order brings an end to a protracted legal battle that had spilled across several courts and involved proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, matrimonial litigation, civil suits and multiple criminal cases.

The dispute had earlier seen a trial court direct the husband to pay ₹90,000 per month towards the child’s upbringing, education and maintenance, besides ₹60,000 per month towards alternative accommodation for the wife and child, with effect from August 2020. The total interim monetary relief thus amounted to ₹1.5 lakh per month.

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However, the question of alternative accommodation became contentious after the husband challenged the wife’s continued occupation of the second and third floors of their matrimonial home. The Calcutta High Court subsequently held that she could not claim alternative accommodation charges while remaining in possession of the shared household, and directed that amounts already paid under that head be adjusted against the monetary relief for the child, while keeping the issue open for future consideration.

Before the Supreme Court, the husband argued that the matrimonial relationship had irretrievably broken down and that the multiplicity of proceedings warranted the court’s intervention under Article 142. The wife opposed his contentions, with the pleadings reflecting continuing disagreements over the shared household, maintenance, accommodation, custody and visitation.

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Court directs closure of pending cases

The Supreme Court, which had encouraged the parties to explore an amicable resolution during the pendency of the appeal, recorded that they had eventually arrived at a settlement after exchanging proposals.

Besides dissolving the marriage, the court directed closure of 14 pending proceedings, including domestic violence complaints, criminal cases, cross-FIRs, civil suits and matrimonial litigation before courts in West Bengal. It directed both parties to abide by the financial arrangements, residential rights and parenting plan recorded in the judgment.

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Frequently Asked Questions How much permanent alimony did the Supreme Court direct the husband to pay? The husband was directed to pay ₹30 crore as permanent alimony to his wife. How will the funds set aside for the child be held? The ₹45 crore earmarked for the child will be held by the mother in trust for him. How many pending proceedings did the Supreme Court direct to be closed? The court directed the closure of 14 pending proceedings, including domestic violence complaints, criminal cases, cross-FIRs, civil suits and matrimonial litigation before courts in West Bengal.