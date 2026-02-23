Mind The Gap: The problem with rape judgments

Justice B.V. Nagarathna, set to become India’s first woman chief justice in September 2027, had some marriage advice this week. “Before marriage, a boy and a girl are strangers. Whatever may be the thick and thin of their relationship, we fail to understand how they can be indulging in physical relationship before marriage.” chief justice The two-judge Supreme Court bench of justices Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing the bail plea of a man who had met a woman on a matrimonial website. He promised to marry her, had sex with her and then turned out to be already married. He then later married someone else. The woman he had met on the matrimonial site filed a complaint of rape on the grounds of “false promise to marry”. Why had she travelled to Dubai to meet the man, justice Nagarathna asked her. Surely, if she wanted marriage, she should not have travelled before it. “These are not cases which are to be tried and convicted when there is [a] consensual relationship,” she noted. Consent obtained from a woman based on a false promise to marry is an offense punishable by up to 10 years in jail. In 2013, a study of rape trials in Delhi’s district courts found that one in four came under this category of false promise to marry. To be sure there are problems with criminalizing “false promise to marry”. For me, it is the patriarchal assumption that a good woman would never agree to sex without marriage. In 2024, justice Nagarathna too had observed that the break-up of a consensual sexual relationship cannot be given a criminal colour when “the said relationship does not fructify into a marital relationship”. Rules for rape survivors

Drawing by @penpencildraw (Illustration courtesy Article14)

For long, rape adjudication has come packed with homilies and peppered with such florid prose as “supreme honour”, “most cherished possession of a woman”, and “unforgettable shame” that results in a “terrifying melancholia”. This pattern goes back to the 1974 acquittal by a trial court of two policemen for raping a 16-year-old tribal girl inside the police station. It was the court’s shameful and utterly perverse reasoning that the girl was “habituated to intercourse” and so could not have been raped. This judgment was then upheld all the way to the Supreme Court where a three-judge bench noted in 1979 that there were no injuries on the girl’s body and, therefore, she could not have been raped. In November 2025, then chief justice B.R. Gavai called the judgment an “institutional embarrassment”. But back in 1979, the Supreme Court ruling so went against every principle of natural justice that a group of respected scholars including Lotika Sarkar and Upendra Baxi wrote an open letter. Women’s groups came out on the streets to protest. All of this led in 1983 to changes in the Evidence Act: If a woman says in court that she did not consent, the court must believe her.

On the streets, again

But, over four decades later, points out senior advocate Shobha Gupta, courts continue to “find fault with the woman and look for reasons to file lesser charges or completely exonerate the man.” Earlier this week, the Chhattisgarh high court was hearing an appeal against a rape conviction by a trial court. Despite evidence of semen on the minor survivor girl’s underclothes, the high court ruled there was no evidence of penetration. Hence, there was no rape, merely an attempt to rape, a crime that carries a punishment of three years in jail instead of the minimum seven years that the offence of rape carries. But can an actual attempt to rape be further diluted to only preparation to rape? In March last year, the Allahabad high court showed how by finding the actions by two men who dragged a minor girl under a culvert, groped her breasts, loosened the string of her pyjamas, at which point passers-by fortunately intervened and rescued her, did not amount to an attempt to rape. “In order to bring out a charge of attempt to rape, the prosecution must establish that it had gone beyond the stage of preparation,” the judge noted.

Whose justice?