New Delhi, The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to a woman in a cheating case, noting that she was cooperating in the investigation.

SC grants anticipatory bail to woman in cheating case

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran gave the relief to the woman in a case registered with Vasant Kunj North Police Station for the offence punishable under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code .

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Nidhi Nehra Sharma is accused of fraudulently inducing a man to transfer substantial amounts on false pretext of settling company liabilities, diverting the funds for personal benefit and deceiving the complainant by presenting an allegedly forged document.

"In the facts and circumstances of this case and considering submissions of the petitioner's counsel, we are of the opinion that the material against the petitioner falls short of the threshold required for refusal of anticipatory bail... Therefore, we order that in the event of arrest of the petitioner in connection with the offence enumerated above, she shall be released on bail, subject to terms and conditions that the Investigating Officer may deem fit to impose," the bench said.

Advocate Ashwani Dubey, appearing for Sharma, submitted that she was cooperating in the probe.

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{{^usCountry}} The top court directed that once the petitioner is released on bail, she shall appear before the jurisdictional court and furnish fresh bail bonds and ensure due appearance in the trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top court directed that once the petitioner is released on bail, she shall appear before the jurisdictional court and furnish fresh bail bonds and ensure due appearance in the trial. {{/usCountry}}

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On failure to abide by the directions of the court, the State shall approach it for cancellation of the anticipatory bail, the bench said.

The apex court also directed the petitioner to surrender her passport before the police.

The prosecution case was that following disputes concerning Bulwark Facilities Management Private Limited, Sharma and other accused claimed that they could assist in settling the company's liabilities, introduced co-accused persons for accounts and IT work, and were involved in transactions amounting to ₹1.30 crore.

The prosecution alleged that these amounts were diverted for personal benefit and that a purported NBCC work order valued at approximately ₹11 crore, shown to the complainant in connection with security and housekeeping services, was forged and fabricated.

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