SC junks plea for ethanol-free petrol option

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking mandatory availability of ethanol-free petrol (E0) at all fuel stations, after the Centre strongly opposed the plea and termed it an attempt to undermine a national policy. Representational image.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran refused to entertain the petition, even as the government, represented by Attorney General R Venkataramani, alleged that a “lobby” was working against India’s ethanol-blending programme.

“Dismissed,” the bench said at the end of a brief exchange, declining to interfere with the policy.

Arguing for petitioner Akshay Malhotra, senior advocate Shadan Farasat stressed that the plea was not aimed at halting the government’s ethanol-blending drive but only at ensuring consumer choice. He cited a 2021 NITI Aayog report that, according to him, recognised the concerns of owners of older vehicles that are not compatible with E20 fuel.

“Only vehicles manufactured after April 2023 are compliant with E20 petrol. For vehicles produced earlier, the absence of an E0 or even E10 option results in mechanical risk and economic burden,” Farasat submitted. He also referred to studies showing up to a 6% drop in fuel efficiency when E20 is used in incompatible vehicles.

The petition had sought directions to the Centre to make ethanol-free petrol available alongside blended fuel, mandate clear labelling of ethanol content at retail outlets, and conduct a nationwide impact study on performance and mechanical degradation caused by blended fuel.

AG Venkataramani opposed the petition outright, contending that the petitioner was merely a “name-lender” and that the plea reflected the interests of a larger lobby seeking to stall India’s clean fuel policy.

“The policy is benefiting our sugarcane farmers and is saving precious foreign exchange. Will people outside the country dictate what kind of fuel India should use?” the AG asked, underscoring that India’s ethanol programme was both an economic and environmental necessity.

The dismissal of the PIL comes even as debates around E20 fuel continue. India introduced 20% ethanol-blended petrol nationwide in April 2023, achieving its blending target five years ahead of schedule. The programme is a central plank in reducing carbon emissions and cutting dependence on crude oil imports.

While the government has hailed ethanol blending as a “win-win” policy, critics, including some automobile users and industry experts, have warned of compatibility issues for older vehicles, potential engine corrosion, efficiency losses and diversion of food crops toward fuel production.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has repeatedly defended the policy, noting that ethanol’s lower energy density results in only a marginal efficiency drop — 1–2% for four-wheelers designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, and 3-6% for older models. Officials have also clarified that vehicle insurance validity is unaffected by the use of E20 fuel.

Malhotra’s petition had argued that millions of Indian consumers were unaware that petrol at fuel stations was not 100% petrol, thereby “vitiating the basic component of informed consumer choice.” It had contended that automobile makers’ advisories warned against use of E20 in older vehicles, with damage not covered under warranty or insurance, exposing owners to losses.

The plea further claimed that since ethanol is cheaper to produce, blended petrol should also be priced lower — a relief not passed on to consumers. It compared India’s model to the European Union, where ethanol-free petrol coexists with 5% (E5) and 10% (E10) blends, with clear labelling at pumps.