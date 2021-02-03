SC notice on transfer petition to settle uniform age of marriage for men, women
- The petition says the present legal framework that allows girls to marry at 18 years of age and boys at 21 years of age, aggravates the gender inequality that exists within a marital relationship.
The Supreme Court issued notice on a petition seeking 21 years to be fixed as the uniform marriageable age for both men and women during the hearing on a transfer petition moved by a lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.
The notice was issued to the petitioners in two similar cases pending in Delhi and Rajasthan high courts.
Upadhyay, in his petition, stated that the present legal framework, that allows girls to marry at 18 years of age and boys at 21 years of age, aggravates the gender inequality that exists within a marital relationship.
“While men are permitted to get married at the age of 21, women are married when they are just 18. The distinction is based on patriarchal stereotypes, has no scientific backing, perpetrates de jure and de facto inequality against women, and goes completely against the global trends,” the petition stated.
Upadhyay had raised this issue before the Delhi high court in August 2019 where the issue is still being examined. He later came across a similar petition filed in the Rajasthan high court by one Abdul Mannan. Both petitions argued that the different ages for marriage violated the fundamental rights of equality (Article 14), protection against discrimination (Article 15), and dignity of life (Article 21) of citizens and went against India’s commitment under the convention on elimination of all forms of discrimination against women (CEDAW).
The Supreme Court has power under Article 139A to transfer to itself, cases involving the same or substantially the same questions of law pending before two or more high courts. Upadhyay decided to approach the top court for a common determination of the question of law arising in both petitions.
His petition claimed that 125 countries have uniform minimum age of marriage for boys and girls and by ending the discrimination in age, women will have equal opportunities as men to pursue their education, employment opportunities without being hindered by family compulsion to get married.
Also Read: SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking intervention into R-Day violence
Upadhyay argued that women in a married relationship are expected to perform a subordinate role vis-à-vis the husband. “This power imbalance is deeply aggravated by the age differential, because age itself constitutes a hierarchy of power. A younger spouse is therefore expected to respect and be servile to her elder partner, which aggravates the pre-existing gender-based hierarchy in the marital relationship,” his petition stated.
Across religions, whether it is the Hindu Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act, Indian Christian Marriage Act or the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, the marriageable age for men and women is 21 and 18 years respectively, the petition claims.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab witnessed 44.5 % increase in stubble burning incidents in 2020: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa to tone down carnival celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Besides the float parades involving decorated floats representing various facets of Goa’s life and culture, the carnival is also celebrated through dances and community events.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand rescues 15 camels, says lacks trained staff to handle them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on transfer petition to settle uniform age of marriage for men, women
- The petition says the present legal framework that allows girls to marry at 18 years of age and boys at 21 years of age, aggravates the gender inequality that exists within a marital relationship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taj Mahal among 50 'religious places' identified to combat child labour, begging
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand health worker dies 36 hours after vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defence budget fails to challenge China, says Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jind mahapanchayat: Rakesh Tikait, farmer leaders fall as stage collapses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar organiser condemns Sharjil Usmani’s ‘Hindu’ remark, also slams BJP
- Kolse Patil said the BJP was making an issue out of the AMU leader's speech since it wanted to defame the Elgar Parishad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate webinar series on road safety on Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' to begin in Rajasthan on Feb 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt puts Twitter on notice for unblocking 250 accounts, threatens prosecution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament library to continue home delivery of books despite lukewarm response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur assembly session begins, budget to be tabled on February 5
- The house will witness obituary references and discussion on the governor's address on February 4 and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox