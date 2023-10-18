News / India News / SC prevents Manipur police from arresting transgender activist over FB post

SC prevents Manipur police from arresting transgender activist over FB post

ByUtpal Parashar
Oct 18, 2023 07:57 PM IST

Santa Khurai wrote three posts on a social networking platform alleging mismanagement of transgender welfare funds by the state social welfare department

Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Manipur police not to arrest Santa Khurai, a leading transgender rights activist from the state, in connection with a case filed against her over posts on Meta (formerly Facebook).

The Supreme Court of India. (File photo.)
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo.)

Acting on a petition filed by Khurai last month, a division bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta ordered that the arrest of the activist “shall remain stayed” while directing her to join and fully cooperate with the investigation.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“No further case be registered against the petitioner on the basis of posts made by her with regard to the alleged misappropriation of funds by the social welfare department, Manipur, meant for the welfare of the transgenders,” the order read.

Khurai, a trans woman based in Imphal, had written three posts on the social networking platform on September 1 alleging mismanagement of transgender welfare funds by the state social welfare department.

In her posts, Khurai, questioned a survey of transgenders, which was to be conducted by the social welfare department since Manipur is witnessing ethnic clashes at present and alleged that officials of the department could “share and eat up trans fund of 10 lakhs”.

Two days after the posts were written, a team of all-male policemen reached her home in at Khurai Thoidingjam Leikai locality of Imphal and asked about her whereabouts.

On being informed that Khurai was in Bangkok at that time, the team served a summon to her brother’s wife asking the trans activist to be present at the Porompat police station in Imphal East district on September 8.

The activist filed the petition in SC seeking quashing of the summon issued to her by the state police stating that due to widespread conflict in Manipur at present, she was apprehensive that there is threat to her life, liberty and security if she travels to the state in connection with investigation of the case.

Khurai requested the SC to direct the Manipur government to produce the complaint based on which summons have been issued to her, give her appropriate protetection as a trans woman and quash the summons issued against her.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out